Healthcare IT Integration Market Focusing on Major Players like is anticipated to propagate with Key players like Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Orion Health, NextGen Healthcare Inc

Healthcare IT integration can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the physicians and doctors can continuously monitor and care for the infant children. These devices are even used to feed the babies medicine, fluids or even draw blood, check the blood pressure, treat a number of diseases and continuously monitor the status and health of the baby.

The global healthcare IT integration solutions market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated value of USD 3.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of +10% during the forecast period.

The Major players reported in the market include: Infor (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), NextGen Healthcare Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE, Inc. (Canada), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), AVI-SPL, Inc. (US), Corepoint Health (US), and MEDITECH (US).

Global healthcare it integration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare it integration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on end user, the healthcare IT integration solutions market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users (telehealth services, pharmacies, nursing homes, and long-term care centers). In 2018, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high purchasing power of hospitals to buy advanced healthcare IT integration solutions and the increasing focus on offering high-quality patient care through the use of HCIT solutions.

Segmentation by Type:

Services Support and Maintenance Services Implementation Services Training Services

Products Interface/Integration Engines Medical Device Integration Software Media Integration Solutions Other Integration Tools



Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

