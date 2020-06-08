Massive Growth In Snack Food Market Set To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

Snack Food Market Size, Status, Business Future Scenarios and Brief Analysis 2020-2030

The “Global Snack Food Market Report 2030” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segment of the overall market.

The global snack food market is expected to grow from $210.4 billion in 2019 to $215.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $264.8 billion in 2023.

Top Leading Companies of Global Snack Food Market are Calbee Inc.; ConAgra Foods Inc.; Ferrero S.P.A.; General Mills Inc.; Nestle

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global snack food market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global snack food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global snack food market.

Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers are increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives, and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.

Food and Beverage manufacturers should look to gain a stronger foothold in the increasingly popular healthy food products segment, either by introducing products with natural additives and coloring agents or by acquiring smaller firms that produce products with natural ingredients.

Global Snack Food Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Snack Food Market on the basis of Types is:

Potato Chips; Popcorn; Processed Snacks; Other Snack Food

This report segments the Global Snack Food Market on the basis of Applications is:

Extruded Snacks; Non-extruded Snacks

Regional Analysis for Snack Food Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Snack Food Market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

