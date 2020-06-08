Smartphone Power Management IC Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is Smartphone Power Management IC?

Integrated Power Management Circuits (PMICs) control the host system’s power requirements. PMIC is made up of a wide variety of chips and can be combined with battery-operated devices, such as portable media players and cell phones, to overcome space constraints. Power management ICs also handle electrical power flow and path and perform more than one task, including various power conversions and power controls under-voltage safety and voltage monitoring. Incorporating them into any equipment helps increase overall design and operational performance, providing benefits such as improved conversion and heat dissipation.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Smartphone Power Management IC market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Smartphone Power Management IC market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Smartphone Power Management IC market globally. This report on ‘Smartphone Power Management IC market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

To boost the user experience, smartphone OEMs are rapidly incorporating advanced technologies such as AI, facial recognition, HMI, sensor fusion technologies, and virtual assistants. The growing convergence of these technologies has adverse effects on smartphone performance. For example, it increases the load on the processor by incorporating AI chips to facilitate HMI technologies. This may lead to a sudden drop in voltage, which could lead to a slowdown in smartphone output. Smartphone manufacturers are incorporating PMICs to control power usage to avoid these instances efficiently.

Analog Devices, Inc.

2. Dialog Semiconductor Plc

3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

4. MediaTek Inc.

5. NXP Semiconductors NV

6. ON Semiconductor Corp.

7. Qualcomm Inc.

8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9. STMicroelectronics NV

10. Texas Instruments Inc.

Competitive scenario:

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

