Harbor Deepening Market Professional Survey Report 2020- Boskalis, Van Oord, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Hyundai Engineering & Construction

In 2019, the global Harbor Deepening market size was US$ 5763.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7253 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Europe is the key region of the market, sharing about 29.20% of the global total revenue in 2018, followed by China and USA, with a market value share of 27.04%, and 10.60%.The Harbor Deepening market is mainly classified into the following types: Capital Harbour Deepening, Coastal Protection Harbour Deepening, Maintenance Harbour Deepening, Rivers & Lakes Harbour Deepening, among which Capital Harbour Deepening is the largest part, taking up about 47.69% of the market value in 2018.

Dredging is the operation of removing material from one part of the water environment and relocating it to another. In all but a few situations the excavation is undertaken by specialist floating plant, known as a dredger. Dredging is carried out in many different locations and for many different purposes, but the main objectives are usually to recover material that has some value or use, or to create a greater depth of water.

Boskalis, Van Oord, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Penta Ocean Construction, China Harbor Engineering, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, TOA Corporation

Capital

Coastal Protection

Maintenance

Rivers & Lakes

Government Organizations

Private Organizations

Mining & Energy Companies

Oil & Gas Companies

Other Applications

