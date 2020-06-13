Saudi Arabia Fuel Station Market Growth, Size, Statistics and Opportunity During 2019 to 2024

Market Overview

As of 2018, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) held the second-largest proven oil reserve in the world, after Venezuela. Saudi Arabia was the largest crude oil producer in 2016. In 2017, the country took a strategic decision of oil production cut, to aid in the increasing crude oil prices, which, in turn, resulted in the country being the second-largest crude oil producer, as of 2018. Moreover, in order to provide impetus to the countrys economy, the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia, which primarily remains dependent on crude oil supply, has become imperative. The Government of Saudi Arabia focused on the development of the downstream sector, with an aim to diversify the countrys economy.

– Factors, such as expansion of existing fuel station infrastructure and increasing investment in the sector by both, the national firms and foreign players, are expected to drive the fuel station market in the country during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Alternate Vehicles to Restraint the Market

– Under the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi government is looking forward to reducing its dependency on oil. As the automobile sector accounts for a significant share of oil consumption in the country, the government plans to ensure sustainable future, by executing several reforms in the country, such as promoting shift toward cleaner fuel-based automobile. Like the global trend, the country is on the urge of adopting the hydrogen-based engines and electric vehicles. In addition, the traditional vehicles also account for a large amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the country. Promotion of these vehicles is expected to result in the reduction of GHGs in the country.

– On June 2019, Saudi Arabia inaugurated its first auto hydrogen fuel station. The station is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and the Air Products and was opened at the Dhahran Techno Valley Science Park. This pilot project represents an exciting opportunity for Saudi Aramco and Air Products to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen in the transport sector and its viability as a sustainable fuel for the future

– Moreover, keeping in mind the climate change, most of the major companies in the country are paying attention to the adoption of renewables in the country energy mix, and thus, investing in the business of electric vehicles. In a bid to move forward toward the Saudi 2030 Vision, the Saudi Electricity Company has signed an agreement with Japanese firms, Tokyo Electric Power Company, Tecaoca Coco Energy Solutions Company, and Nissan Motor Company, to implement an electric vehicle pilot project. Under the agreement, fast-charger stations are expected to be developed to charge EVs in 30 minutes.

– Similarly, in September 2018, the country invested USD 1 billion in Lucid Motors, for the manufacturing of its first electric vehicle. Such efforts of the country indicate its increasing interest toward electric vehicle adoption, and this is expected to hamper the demand for fuel stations in the country, as a greater number of electric vehicles are deployed in the country.

– According to IEA, there is expected to be 50 million electric vehicles on the road in the country by 2025, and 300 million by 2040, from close to the 2 million now. This is expected to cut domestic fuel demand from fuel-based vehicles in the country, which in turn, is expected to prohibit the demand for fuel station over the forecast period. Moreover, the falling cost of associated equipment, such as battery, which has witnessed a fall of 79% from 2010 to 2017, is expected to result in reduction in the cost of electric vehicles and increase its uptake in the country, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The fuel station market in Saudi Arabia is highly fragmented, with more than 85% of the market share accounted by small private players in 2018. Some of the leading market players include Tashelat Marketing Company, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company, and Naft Services Company.

