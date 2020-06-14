Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 4.92%, Surgical Light Market 2021-2026 by Top Key Players, Industry Size, Demand, Revenue Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In the last several years, global market of Surgical Light developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.92%. In 2016, global revenue of Surgical Light was nearly 653 M USD; the actual production was about 99890 Unit.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

A surgical light – also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighted – is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a “surgical light system”. The classification of Surgical Light includes LED Surgical Lamp, Halogen Surgical Lamp and others, and the proportion of LED Surgical Lamp in 2016 was about 92%, and the proportion was in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Surgical Light is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Surgical Light was used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 was 71%. Market competition is not intense. Stryker, Maquet, Hill-Rom, Steris, Draeger, Philips Button, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

North America was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Surgical Light in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Surgical Light market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Stryker

Maquet

Hill-Rom

Steris

Draeger

Philips Button

Skytron

Medical Illumination

Excelitas

Dr. Mach

MINDRAY

SIMEON Medical

KLS Martin Group

Waldmann

BeijingAerospaceChangfen

Merivaara

Bovie Medical

TriluxMedical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LED Surgical Lamp

Halogen Surgical Lamp

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Surgical Light for each application, including

Hospital

Clinic

