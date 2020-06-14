Minoxidil Market Analysis 2021-2026 (Growing with CAGR of 4.63%) by Top Key Players, Size, Share, Demand Analysis, Revenue, Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global Minoxidil market is valued at 859.35 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1077.81 Million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.63% during 2017-2026. Minoxidil is an antihypertensive vasodilator medication. It also slows hair loss and promotes hair regrowth in some people. It is available as a generic medication and over the counter for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, a form of hair loss, in men and women. This report studies the minoxidil in hair loss market. Minoxidil can be divided into two categories–2% minoxidil type and 5% minoxidil type. 5% minoxidil type sales market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 70.18% in 2017, 2% minoxidil type account for 29.82%.

The sales market share of global Minoxidil in males and females has been stable year by year, at 71.48% and 28.52% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Minoxidil in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Minoxidil market has the most promising sales prospects in male’s application.

Kenneth research center data shows that United States is the biggest contributor to the Minoxidil revenue market, accounted for 36.58% of the total global market with a revenue of 314.31 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 22.05% with a revenue of 189.46 million USD. J&J is the largest company in the global Minoxidil market, accounted for 26.55% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Taisho Pharma and Costco Wholesale, accounted for 17.96% and 9.97% of the revenue market share in 2017.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Minoxidil in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Minoxidil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

J&J

Taisho Pharma

Costco Wholesale

Wal-Mart

P&G

Zhejiang Wansheng Pharma

Sichuan Medco Huakang Pharma

Zhendong Anter

DrFormulas

Renata

Dr.R.PFLEGER

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2% Minoxidil

5% Minoxidil

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Minoxidil for each application, including

Males

Females

