Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Global Smart Inhaler Market was valued at US$ 1,655.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4,563.1 million by 2026 displaying an elevated CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Smart inhalers are the devices that are used for delivering a variety of medication through inhalation. The drugs used in the inhalers include anti-cholinergic, glucocorticoids, insulin, and beta-agonists for the treatment and prevention of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The global smart inhalers market trends have gained momentum in the healthcare industry due to cost-effectiveness and increased adherence to the treatment by patients owing to the presence of sensors attached to the inhalers, which stores data measuring the amount of dosage, increasing the efficiency of the drug. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, the rise in air pollution, and growth in healthcare burden, owing to higher cases of asthma and COPD. Amongst the prevalence of COPD and asthma, COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. Better treatment options, ease of use, and technological advancements coupled with the increase in adherence rate of patients to smart inhalers are other major factors that drive this market. However, the lack of reimbursement for smart inhalers and limited availability of smart inhalers in developing regions are expected to restrain the global smart inhalers’ market growth.

“Amongst product type, Inhalers dominated the global smart inhalers market, with 88.6% share and is projected to dominate the market by 2026.”

Based on product type, the report bifurcates the global smart inhalers market into Inhaler (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers) and nebulizers. The market of metered-dose inhalers is expected to grow tremendously at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the high adoption of these devices.

“Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) indication segment is expected to dominate the use of smart inhalers in 2018, however Asthma indication would grow at highest CAGR growth”

Based on indication, the global smart inhaler market is segmented into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and asthma. The COPD occupied the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2020-2026 owing to COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. The segment generated revenue of US$ 835.5 million in 2018.

“Hospital Pharmacies was the most preferred distribution channel for smart inhalers; however, Online Pharmacies are expected to witness high adoption during the analyzed period”

On the basis of distribution channel, the report segments the global smart inhaler market into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies. In 2018, Hospital Pharmacies were the most preferred channel of distribution accounting for more than 70% share.

“Amongst end-user, Hospitals & Clinics is anticipated to dominate the Global Smart Inhaler market by 2026.”

Based on end-users the global smart inhaler market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Respiratory Care Centre and others. In 2018, Hospitals & Clinics were the largest end-users of smart inhalers and is expected to remain dominance during the analysed period. However, Respiratory Care Centre are expected to witness CAGR growth of 17.7% during 2020-2026 period.

“North America represents as the largest market for smart inhaler globally, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific”

For a deep-dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes Global regional-level analysis includes major markets of the Smart Inhaler market in North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the world. In 2018, North America generated revenue of US$ 651.0 million and is expected to reach US$ 1,904.8 million by 2026. The dominance is owing to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising old age population along with high awareness among the people.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Boehringer Ingelheim, Cohero Health, Inc., Omron Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura Group, GlaxoSmithKline, Adherium Limited, 3M are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Smart Inhaler market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

