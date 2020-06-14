Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2025

Asia-Pacific semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) forecasts the market to reach US$ 3,411.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2025). Growing deployment of advanced integrated chips across several sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and aerospace among others are driving the market for semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region. Semiconductors form the foundation of all the electronics that we use in our daily lives at present. From alarm clock to microwave to the cell phone and laptop that enable our workday, most of the things in our surrounding are powered by semiconductor chips. The increase in the dependency on the semiconductor chips fuels the market of packaging and assembly of the equipment. As of 2017, Asia Pacific held approximately 71% of the global semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market. The presence of many major players in the Asian region further boosts the market. The Internet of Things (IoT) and automation in automobiles have boosted the semiconductor market which in return propels the packaging and assembling equipment industry in Asian countries. The usage of semiconductor (integrated circuits) ICs for automated driving, automatic braking system, GPS, power doors and windows bring high potential in the market. However, the requirement of heavy investments, trade war and fluctuating foreign exchange rates are hampering the market. Inspite of this, favorable government policies and increasing usage of automation in countries such as China and Taiwan are anticipated to be key opportunity areas for the players in the industry.

There are a number of packaging and assembly equipment processes adopted in the industry, such as plating, inspection and dicing, wire bonding, die-bonding, and others. The die bonding process held the major share in 2018. On the other hand, plating process is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period (2019-2025). The increase in the demand of application processes like baseband, which is integrated mostly into mobile and consumer electronics devices, is the major reason behind the dominance of die bonding in the market. Further, over the past few years, there has been a spurt in the number of ‘smart’ electronic devices emerging across verticals such as utilities, healthcare, energy and automotive. Beyond the consumer front, enterprises have been advancing their digitization efforts and adopting IoT for better predictability, efficiency, and agility across the supply chain. The increasing penetration of semiconductor chips in the industry fuels the market of semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment. Some of the major application areas covered in the report include consumer electronics, communication, automotive, industrial and others. In 2018, communication held the major share of the Asian semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market. However, owing to the increase in demand of advanced electronics due to growing electrification and automation of automobiles, automotive application segment is anticipated to show a remarkable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Across major countries in the market such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and the rest of APAC, Taiwan dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance. It is majorly because Taiwan remains well ahead of China in IC fabrication as Taiwanese manufacturers have enormous advantages in technology and scale. On the other hand, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The governmental funds and policies such as the National Fund and local Integrated Circuits (IC) funds, created in 2014, and the Made in China 2025 policy are some of the major reasons fueling the demand within China.

Besides extensive coverage on the competitive business strategies adopted by the major players, the report also provides detailed profiles of top 10 players in the market. The major key players in the market include Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group. These companies are adopting several market strategies, such as merger & acquisition, business expansion and collaboration, among others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Market Segmentation

Market Insights by Process

Plating

Inspection and Dicing

Wire Bonding

Die-Bonding

Others (including Packaging)

Market Insights by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Market Insights by Geography

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Top 10 Companies Profiled

Amkor Technology Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technologies Inc.

ASE Group

Renesas Electronics Corporation

