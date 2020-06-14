Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Runtime application self-protection (RASP) is a security technology that is built into an application and can detect and then prevent real-time application attacks. Over the past couple of years, the constant pressure of managing sensitive applications and data of consumers, along with the need to manage stringent compliances, has resulted in drastic development of this sector.

A growing need for Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

With the growing need to protect critical applications and data in organizations, the non-involvement of security professionals during system development cycle, and strict regulatory compliances to protect sensitive information have surged the market growth. The growing need for protecting critical information across organization has fueled the development of this application on a global scale. Loss of any information will spoil the organizational image and create doubt on its credibility. However, limited budget and protection of individual applications are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the component, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is bifurcated into Software and Services. RASP security products integrate with an application and are capable of controlling application execution, and detecting and preventing real-time attacks by monitoring and analyzing traffic and user behavior

Based on the solution type, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is segmented into Web Applications, Mobile Applications and Others. With so many vulnerable apps running in the enterprise, these applications have become a ripe target for Web marauders looking to penetrate the enterprise, with Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) applications integration, these applications protect themselves by identifying and blocking attacks in real-time

Based on the service type, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Further, the professional services market is studied by Consulting, System Integration and Implementation, Training and Education and Support and Maintenance.

Based on the deployment type, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. Most organizations implement cloud infrastructure to minimize capital expenditure & regulate operating costs

Based on organization type, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is fragmented into Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. Growing usage of modern technologies enables organizations to enhance their customer experience and help them transform their product portfolio accordingly

Based on industry verticals, the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is fragmented into Healthcare and Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense and Others

For better understanding on the market dynamics of the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the market include Arxan Technologies, Inc., Contrast Security, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Signal Sciences Corporation, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., Veracode, Inc., IMMUN.IO Inc., Pradeo Security Systems, Prevoty, Inc., and Waratek Ltd.

