Robo-taxi Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Over the years, people have witnessed a remarkable change in the way they commute around. Further, witnessing the benefits of shared mobility, it is believed that shared mobility could change the way people use to commute in the fourth coming years. People, who gradually view mobility as a service, with more easy, comfortable and productive choices for traveling between two places, including ride-hailing, car-sharing and perhaps, they prefer self-driving cars “Robo-taxis”. Considering the considerable shift of people’s choice, the automakers, with the proposed changes could have the capabilities to change or replace the industry’s traditional emphasis on moving metal with the schemes to seize greater profits per mile per trip. The focus may even increase from devising new mobility models to devising the time consumers spend on vehicles. Robo-Taxi (self-driving driving car) is the key factor for decreasing the total cost of ownership (TCO) to public-transport levels. Robo-taxis could cut a fleet operator’s TCO by 30 to 50% associated with private-vehicle ownership and by about 70% compared to shared mobility, significantly disrupting the mobility market.

Robo-taxi could play a significant role in the shared mobility or ride-hailing services, but due the industry tends to view the singularity mainly through a technology lens, which, while important, only addresses part of the challenge. Stakeholder discussions often focus on self-driving levels, such as the Society of Automotive Engineers’ conditional, high, or full-automation specifications (SAE levels 3, 4, or 5, respectively). However, automakers also need to fill in several other loopholes to understand autonomous-driving issues completely, which requires an ecosystem approach, where self-driving cars could run seamlessly across the city or on the highways. The lack of infrastructure is expected to pose a considerable hurdle in boosting the Robo-taxi market, however, with ongoing infrastructural developments, the level 4 Robo-Taxi will hold considerable market of Robo-taxi market and later level 5 Robo-Taxi could also acquire significant market share.

Today, self-driving or autonomous technology remains in the development stage, relying more on human interventions as the vehicle needs to be taken over to human control in the vent of danger. Given the current stage and existing technology hurdles, Robo-Taxi will evolve steadily but once the supporting infrastructural hurdles are sorted, Robo-Taxi will evolve on its way to acquire more of the shared mobility market. Currently, it is believed that majority of Robo-Taxis profoundly serving customers as a passenger vehicle, with more than 90% of the market share while goods carrier is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 127% over the analyzed period. The demand for goods carrier Robo-Taxis is expected to increase in the upcoming years as more of the e-commerce and food delivery companies are trying to shift their product delivery services to the autonomous vehicle as they cut their delivery costs.

Further, with increasing environmental concerns and the concern over the depleting petroleum resources, automakers, and governments across the globe are focusing to shift from conventional vehicle propulsion like gasoline to other option including hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles. These vehicles typically used less fuel while compared to their counterparts as they are driven by electricity or have better technology to boost their efficiency. Besides, as these vehicles runs on electricity, they emit less emission than the conventional vehicles. Witnessing the above factors, currently, hybrid Robo-Taxi holds more than 50% of the Robo-Taxi market while electric Robo-Taxi will take over the hybrid segment in the forthcoming years witnessing its efficiency and preference.

Considering the regional market, the United States and China are among the leading regions which are rapidly cruising towards the growth of the ride-hailing industry. Owing more consumer awareness and infused with a huge amount of capital, North America accounts for the majority of market share while Asia-pacific tends to grow at the highest CAGR of 132 percent over the forecast period. The Robo-Taxi market will continue to witness an intense battle between the several cab aggregators like Uber, Lyft, Didi, Grab are among the key players who are collaborating with automakers to get hold of this potential opportunity. On the other hand, automakers such as Daimler, Ford, BMW, Volvo, Toyota, Nissan, Tesla, Audi, General Motors are among the key players, hold consolidated market share of the Robo-Taxi market.

