Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2026; Spradling International, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain SA

The global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market was valued at USD 19.53 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.50% during 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market are

Joyson Safety Systems, Trelleborg AB, Spradling International, Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain SA, Sioen Industries NV, Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:CTTAY), Cooley Group Holdings, Dickson Constant, Seaman Corporation, SRF Limited and Others.

Polymer coated fabrics are synthetic material with several coating surfaces of different polymers including polyurethane, polyethylene, polyacrylamide, polyvinyl chloride.

Types of the market are Vinyl Coated Fabrics, PU Coated Fabrics, PE Coated Fabrics and Other.

Applications of the market are Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies and Other.

Regions covered By Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Report 2020 To 2026 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

