Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Review and Forecast to 2025; Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTC:SOMMY), Solvay SA (OTC:SOLVY)

The global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Manufacturers Of the Market are

Polyplastics, Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTC:SOMMY), Solvay SA (OTC:SOLVY), Toray, Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd, Chang Chun, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd and Others.

Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is a super engineering plastic, with a combination of high strength, modulus and impact properties, flame retardance, resistance to a wide range of aggressive chemicals, very low and tailor-able coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE), excellent dimensional stability, thin-wall flow-ability, and unique processability.

The global liquid crystalline polymers market is consolidated, with the top five companies accounting for over 85% of the global production.

Regions covered By Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Report 2020 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

