Global Surgical Microscope Market Analysis by Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gynecology and Urology, Dentistry), by End-User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Surgical Microscope market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Surgical Microscope market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Novartis AG, Danaher Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Surgical Microscope market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Surgical Microscope Market is valued approximately USD 723.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Surgical microscope is an electrical or mechanical optical device, particularly intended to perform microsurgeries in surgical settings. It has a blend of lenses that provides stereoscopic vision, magnification, and illustrated image of the surgical area. Now a days, surgical microscopes have become an integral tool for performing minimally invasive surgeries in several fields, such as neurosurgery, dental surgery, cosmetic surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and ophthalmic surgery. Technological enhancements in the surgical microscopes have significantly enhanced vision, stability, positioning, and sizing capabilities, as well as facilitated in the incorporation of image-guided microscope systems for improved outcomes. Apart from its clinical benefits, physicians are getting benefit from surgical microscopes as they allow them to accommodate their position while operating complicated clinical procedures. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to propel the market growth all over the world. Increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growing technological advancements such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination and more, along with rising product launches by the market players are the few other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Carl Zeiss AG launched a new surgical microscope namely, EXTARO 300 with advanced visualization system for operating complicated surgical procedures. Similarly, in September 2017, Olympus Corporation also launched of its new ORBEYE Surgical Microscope, with integrating 4K 3D video technology, in Japan and America. Therefore, such initiatives of market players are expected to accelerate the market growth worldwide. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries are under lockdown, and therefore, surgeries have been delayed or cancelled to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus thereby, the need for surgical microscope is significantly declining at least in this year. However, the high cost of advanced operating microscopes and implementation of excise duty by the U.S. government, may act as a major roadblocks for the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Microscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of surgeries, along with the advancements in healthcare facilities in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedure and growing medical tourism would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this research report are:

Novartis AG

Danaher Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH (Möller-Wedel GmbH)

Accu-Scope Inc.

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

Arri Medical (Arri Group)

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. Kg

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Neuro and Spine Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecology and Urology

Oncology

Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery

Dentistry

By End-User:

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Microscope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters from the Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1.Surgical Microscope Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2.Surgical Microscope Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3.Surgical Microscope Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Surgical Microscope Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Surgical Microscope Market Dynamics

3.1.Surgical Microscope Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Surgical Microscope Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

