Global Teleradiology Market Analysis by Imaging Techniques (X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Fluoroscopy), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Teleradiology market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Teleradiology market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Siemens AG, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), Global Diagnostics Limited., Mednax and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Teleradiology market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Teleradiology Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Teleradiology is a division of a telemedicine that entails transmission of radiological images (such as X-rays, CTs, and MRI) and related data from one location to another for consulting and diagnosis purpose. It is an advanced technology that has developed with the disparity between the availability and demand of diagnostic services. Further, the major reason behind the development of teleradiology is that it is costly to have radiologists on-site. Usually, the cost of radiologists on-site is about USD 1,500 per day. Whereas, the cost for teleradiology services enable to pay on a per exam basis, and sometime the cost is low as USD 8 per exam. This, in turn, results in cost-saving. Also, the use of teleradiology services improves the patient care by making it feasible for radiologists to deliver their services without reaching at the patient’s location. Therefore, this factor is accelerating the growth of the market around the world. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases such as, breast cancer, congestive heart failure and orthopedic injuries, along with the favorable government initiatives to provide end-to-end protection from cybercrimes, such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPPA) act, are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide with an average 2 million new cases being detected every year. Also, as per American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, the incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach almost 9.9 million cases with over 5.5 million annual deaths, primarily due to aging population. Therefore, this factor further accelerating the demand for teleradiology all over the world. With the global burden of COVID-19, the use of teleradiology systems are significantly growing to share study observations and details collected for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. This will help to avoid the unnecessary exchange of hard copies of imaging results, as well as prevent in-person contacts. Therefore, the market is poised to grow at sustainable rate in the near future. However, limited availability of broadband networks, coupled with the shortage of skilled radiologists, may act as a major restraining factor for the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Teleradiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidences of chronic diseases, supportive government initiative, and the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for imaging procedures, coupled with rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Teleradiology market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this research report are:

Siemens AG

Teleradiology Solutions (TRS)

Global Diagnostics Limited.

Mednax, Inc.

Onrad, Inc.

Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.

Everlight Radiology

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Imaging Techniques:

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasounds

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Others

By Technology:

Hardware

Software

Telecom & Networking

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Teleradiology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters from the Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Teleradiology Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Teleradiology Market, by Imaging Techniques, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Teleradiology Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Teleradiology Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Teleradiology Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Teleradiology Market Dynamics

3.1.Teleradiology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Teleradiology Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

