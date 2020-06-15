Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lymphoma), by End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Tissue Diagnostics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Tissue Diagnostics market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Tissue Diagnostics market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Tissue diagnostics is rapidly serving as the gold standards for diagnosis of cancer. Tissue diagnostics is a type of technique used in removal of tissue from the patient’s body, which is then processed, tested and analyzed under the microscope to perceive the diseases, such as cancer. Tissue diagnostics is primarily performed by needle aspiration cytology, core biopsy and open biopsy. The advancements in these techniques and equipment of tissue diagnostics helps in quick and precise determination and evaluation of diseases associated to the tissues. Further, high adoption of automated tissue diagnostics system, increasing incidences of cancer owing to growing aging population, and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths were totaled in 2018 worldwide. Also, it is predicted that it would grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. With the rise in prevalence of cancer, the adoption & utility for tissue diagnostics is likely to grow around the world. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world stressed a major concern on the governments of all COVID-19 hit nations. Since, there is an excruciating need to test and screen a large number of patients for possible Sars-Cov-2 infection. As a result, most of the nations are facing a major shortage in the supply for diagnostic kits to test this virus. Therefore, tissue diagnostics virology suppliers are under immense pressure to deliver reliable testing kits, and therefore, there is a surge in demand for tissue diagnostics systems worldwide. However, high degree of consolidation and budget constraints are the factors impeding the growth of market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Tissue Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of patients with COVID-19 infections, along with the ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay-based products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising elderly population, rising cases of cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the tissue diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this research report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Genex Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Technology:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

Special Staining

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

