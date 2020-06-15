Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market 2021-2026 by Top Key Players, Distribution Channels, Revenue Analysis, Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging can be divided into five categories: PVC type, lidding foils type, cold form type, PVDC type and other type. PVC pharmaceutical blister packaging accounted for the highest proportion in sales market, with a figure of 46.57% in 2017, followed by lidding foils type, account for 24.46%.

The global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market was valued over $5.48 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $7.60 B billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2016 to 2022.

The sales market share of global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging in capsule drug use, tablets drug use and other application has been stable year by year, at 46.15%, 35.16% and 18.69% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market has the most promising sales prospects in capsule drug use.

Kenneth research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging revenue market, accounted for 34.12% of the total global market with a revenue of 1981.22 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 28.45% with a revenue of 1652.27 million USD.

Amcor is the largest company in the global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market, accounted for 7.41% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Constantia Flexibles and Kl?ckner Pentaplast, accounted for 6.68 and 4.47% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for around 25% of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Amcor

Constantia Flexibles

Kl?ckner Pentaplast

Bemis

MeadWestvaco

Tekni-plex

Honeywell

CPH GROUP

Shanghai Haishun

Bilcare

IPS Ariflex

Zhong jin

Carcano Antonio

Aluberg

Goldstonepack

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC

Lidding Foils

Cold Form

PVDC

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging for each application, including

Capsule Drug

Tablets Drug

Oher Drug

