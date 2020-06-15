Medical Stethoscopes Market Outlook 2021-2026 by YoY Growth, SWOT Analysis, Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Top Companies, Revenue Analysis, Applications

The Medical stethoscope is an acoustic medical device for auscultation, or listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It typically has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest, and two tubes connected to earpieces. It is often used to listen to lung and heart sounds. Medical Stethoscopes can be divided into two categories–manual & mechanical stethoscopes type and digital stethoscopes type.

In 2017, manual and mechanical stethoscopes account for 94.33% of the global sales market but only 47.89% of the revenue market, while digital stethoscopes account for 5.67% of the global sales market but 52.11% of the revenue market. This shows that the manual & mechanical stethoscope is very popular in the market, but the price is low. In 2017, manual stethoscopes sold for an average of $9.20, while digital stethoscopes sold for an average of $166.2, nearly 20 times the price of manual stethoscopes. And Kenneth’s research predicts that prices will decline over the next five years in the global economy.

The sales market share of global Medical Stethoscopes in hospital use, clinics use and other use have been stable year by year, at 57.15%, 42.85% and 28.12% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Medical Stethoscopes in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Medical Stethoscopes market has the most promising sales prospects in hospital use.

Kenneth research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Medical Stethoscopes revenue market, accounted for 40.02% of the total global market with a revenue of 136.67 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 30.12% with a revenue of 102.88 million USD.

3M Littmann is the largest company in the global Medical Stethoscopes market, accounted for 35.35% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by SUZUKEN and Welch Allyn, accounted for 17.31% and 7.68% of the revenue market share in 2017. Market competition is not intense and have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The top two producers account for above 50 % of the revenue market.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Stethoscopes in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Medical Stethoscopes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M Littmann

SUZUKEN

Welch Allyn

Yuwell

Omron

American Diagnostics

Rudolf Riester

Thinklabs

GF Health

Folee

MDF Instruments

Cardionics

EmsiG

HD Medical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ManualandMechanicalStethoscopes

DigitalStethoscopes

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Medical Stethoscopes for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

