Medical Equipment Maintenance Market (CAGR of 10.0%) Analysis 2021-2026 by Trends, YoY Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share and Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on CAGR Value

In this report,global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market will reach 2959.5 Million USD by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 10.0%, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market is valued at 1518.27 Million USD in 2018 and will reach 2959.5 Million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2026.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic”

Medical devices are assets that directly affect human lives. They are considerable investments and, in many cases, have high maintenance costs. It is important, therefore, to have a well-planned and managed maintenance program that is able to keep the medical equipment in a health-care institution reliable, safe and available for use when it is needed for diagnostic procedures, therapy, treatments and monitoring of patients. In addition, such a programed prolongs the useful life of the equipment and minimizes the cost of equipment ownership.

Medical Equipment Maintenance can be divided into two categories: advanced modality and primary modality. Advanced Modality accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 56.78% in 2017, the rest are Primary Modality, with the revenue market share of 43.22%, and the market share has remained basically the same in recent years. The maintenance market share of global Medical Equipment Maintenance in hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers and others has been stable year by year, at 73.82%, 19.29% and 6.89% respectively in 2017. This indicates that the Medical Equipment Maintenance market has the most promising sales prospects in hospitals & clinics.

Kenneth research center data shows that United States is the biggest contributor to the Medical Equipment Maintenance revenue market, accounting for 42.97% of the total global market with a revenue of 605.2 million USD in 2017, followed by EU, China and Japan, 26.86%, 12.52% and 11.16% with the revenue of 378.13 million USD , 176.28 million USD and 157.11 million USD.

Pantheon is the largest company in the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market, accounting for 13.31/% of the revenue market share in 2017, follows by GE and Hitachi, accounting for 12.49% and 10.04% of the revenue market share.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Equipment Maintenance in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE

Pantheon

Hitachi

Siemens

Toshiba

Philips

Aramark

Dr?ger

UHS

Fujifilm

Esaote

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Advanced Modality

Primary Modality

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Medical Equipment Maintenance for each application, including

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Center

Others

