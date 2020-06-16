Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026| ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Research Report: ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS, Fibrex, Enduro, Flowtite, Beetle Plastics, ECC Corrosion, Augusta Fiberglass, Hanwei Energy Services, FRP SYSTEMS, Composites, Plasticon Composites, Industrial Plastic Systems, AL-FLA Plastics

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Segmentation by Product: Glass FRP Pipes, Carbon FRP Pipes

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Segmentation by Application: Construction, Oil & Gas, Industries, Water/Waste Water Treatment, Others

The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market.

In this chapter of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Table od Content

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Trends

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Glass FRP Pipes

1.4.2 Carbon FRP Pipes

4.2 By Type, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Construction

5.5.2 Oil & Gas

5.5.3 Industries

5.5.4 Water/Waste Water Treatment

5.5.5 Others

5.2 By Application, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ZCL Composites

7.1.1 ZCL Composites Business Overview

7.1.2 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.1.4 ZCL Composites Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Amaintit

7.2.1 Amaintit Business Overview

7.2.2 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.2.4 Amaintit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Future Pipe Industries

7.3.1 Future Pipe Industries Business Overview

7.3.2 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.3.4 Future Pipe Industries Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 HengRun Group

7.4.1 HengRun Group Business Overview

7.4.2 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.4.4 HengRun Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 China National Building Material Company

7.5.1 China National Building Material Company Business Overview

7.5.2 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.5.4 China National Building Material Company Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 National Oilwell Varco

7.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

7.6.2 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Ershing

7.7.1 Ershing Business Overview

7.7.2 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.7.4 Ershing Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Sarplast

7.8.1 Sarplast Business Overview

7.8.2 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.8.4 Sarplast Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 HOBAS

7.9.1 HOBAS Business Overview

7.9.2 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.9.4 HOBAS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Fibrex

7.10.1 Fibrex Business Overview

7.10.2 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.10.4 Fibrex Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Enduro

7.11.1 Enduro Business Overview

7.11.2 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.11.4 Enduro Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Flowtite

7.12.1 Flowtite Business Overview

7.12.2 Flowtite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Flowtite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.12.4 Flowtite Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Beetle Plastics

7.13.1 Beetle Plastics Business Overview

7.13.2 Beetle Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Beetle Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.13.4 Beetle Plastics Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 ECC Corrosion

7.14.1 ECC Corrosion Business Overview

7.14.2 ECC Corrosion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 ECC Corrosion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.14.4 ECC Corrosion Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Augusta Fiberglass

7.15.1 Augusta Fiberglass Business Overview

7.15.2 Augusta Fiberglass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Augusta Fiberglass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.15.4 Augusta Fiberglass Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Hanwei Energy Services

7.16.1 Hanwei Energy Services Business Overview

7.16.2 Hanwei Energy Services Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Hanwei Energy Services Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.16.4 Hanwei Energy Services Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 FRP SYSTEMS

7.17.1 FRP SYSTEMS Business Overview

7.17.2 FRP SYSTEMS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 FRP SYSTEMS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.17.4 FRP SYSTEMS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Composites

7.18.1 Composites Business Overview

7.18.2 Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.18.4 Composites Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Plasticon Composites

7.19.1 Plasticon Composites Business Overview

7.19.2 Plasticon Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Plasticon Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.19.4 Plasticon Composites Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Industrial Plastic Systems

7.20.1 Industrial Plastic Systems Business Overview

7.20.2 Industrial Plastic Systems Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Industrial Plastic Systems Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.20.4 Industrial Plastic Systems Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 AL-FLA Plastics

7.21.1 AL-FLA Plastics Business Overview

7.21.2 AL-FLA Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 AL-FLA Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Product Introduction

7.21.4 AL-FLA Plastics Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distributors

8.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

