By Registering CAGR Of 4.3% Luxury Hotels Market is Achieving USD 23 billion Globally by 2024 (Impact Analysis of COVID-19)

Luxury hotels refer to the hotels that provide various luxurious services such as swimming pool, spa, bar, gym, private garden, private beach and other services according to the customer desire and comfort. Luxury tourism has given birth to luxury hotels that are characterized by a high end experience at a finest price.

Market Size and Forecast

The global luxury hotels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, luxury hotels market is anticipated to reach USD 23 billion globally by 2024. Rise in travel & tourism industry, growth in preference for leisure travel, and change in standard of living is anticipated to foster the growth of luxury hotel market.

Regionally, North America and European region accounted for about two-third of the total luxury hotel market. North America accounts for the largest share in global luxury hotel market. Further, U.S. dominates the North America region owing to huge presence of luxury hotels. Latin America is expected to garnish the growth of luxury hotels market by the end of 2024. Further, Mexico is expected to witness a tremendous growth over the forecast period.

North America is trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rising tourism in Germany, Italy, France and U.K. is believed to spur the demand for luxury hotels in Europe region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period. Moreover, rising disposable income in China and India is projected to positively impact the market.

Further, Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing luxury hotel market anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period. Thailand is the second largest market in terms of luxury rooms owing to rise in tourism. Many hoteliers are planning to expand their luxury hotels in developing nations owing to rise in per capita income.

Key players

The major key players for luxury hotels market are as follows

Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Company Overview Key Product Offerings Business Strategy SWOT Analysis Financials

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriott International Inc.

Hyatt Corporation

ITC Hotels Limited

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

Sheraton

Hilton

Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide

Jumeirah International LLC

The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

Scope and Context

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Riding on the back of growing tourism and rise in affluent leisure coupled with increasing business travels across the globe are believed to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of luxury hotel market. Further, growing number of international events is also envisioned to bolster the growth this market.

Moreover, rising disposable income coupled with changing lifestyles have boosted the demand for luxury hotels during holidays and travel. In addition, more and more consumers are showing interests towards luxurious services which are expected to propel the growth of luxury hotel market. However, damages caused by natural disasters and terrorist threats are expected to hamper the growth of luxury hotel market.

