At a robust CAGR, Asia-Pacific Mobile Insurance Market is Achieving USD 17.6 Billion During Forecast Period 2016-2023 ( Impact Analysis of COVID-19)

With the increasing prevalence of expensive household goods, cars and consumer electronics, insurance has become an unavoidable and often necessary cost in modern life. Most insurance specialists and even banks now offer insurance plans that cover theft, loss, malfunctions and damage of mobile phones. Many policies now also integrate enhanced technical support and additional protection features such as data backup facilities, allowing users to securely backup their phone data online. Mobile phones and smartphones in particular are also included in this. Asia Pacific mobile insurance market has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years and is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Market Size and Forecast
Asia-Pacific mobile insurance market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach to USD 17.6 Billion by the end of year 2023. The market is further expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the period 2016-2023. With such a significant growth, Asia Pacific region will be the largest region for the mobile phone insurance market in near future. India, China, Japan & Singapore are being potential regions for this market due to a continuous increase in personal disposable income in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Segmentation
Our in depth analysis of the Asia Pacific insurance market is segmented on the following basis:
By Risk Covered:
Accidental Damage
Theft
Liquid Damage
Breakdown
Worldwide Cover
By Region
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply and Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
