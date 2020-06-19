Rising With a CAGR of 15.2%, Middle-East Online Education (E-Learning) Market is Expected to Reach USD 558.3 Million Till 2025 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Online Education (e-learning) market is one of the growing markets across the region of Middle-East. There has been a significant rise in private schools, colleges, universities and corporate sectors in Middle-East countries. Further, government authorities of Middle-East countries introduces new and effective education mandate to digitize the textbooks of the entire academic sector for the advancement of education system across the region.

Market size and forecast

The Online Education (e-learning) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The online education/e-learning market is expected to reach USD 558.3 Million by the end of 2016 from USD 379 Million in 2011. The UAE is expected to showcase a lucrative growth in online education/e-learning market in the forecast period 2016-2023 due to presence of large number of private schools i.e. 65% in the region of Middle-East which will further expected to adopt more online education/e-learning services.

The online education/e-learning market of Saudi Arabia is expected to show a rapid growth due to governmental initiatives in education sector to improve the quality of education by adopting online education/e-learning. The education government of Saudi Arabia announced the budget of education sector with increment of 13% USD 36.7 Billion which will further expected to show a exponential growth of online education/e-learning market over the forecast period 2016-2023.

Rise in economy of the Middle-East region due to huge investments in expansion of corporate sectors will make easy to spread the culture of each corporate organizations through e-learning programs and trainings. Promotion of digitization of learning and training by providing electronic gadgets to the population by the government authorities is taking the Middle-East region a step ahead in the sector of online education/e-learning.

Due to emerging multiple sectors across the Middle-East region indicates a huge market for suppliers and open the doors for new players to jump into the market of Middle-East online education/e-learning sector. Additionally, massive support from the government authorities in education sector, rapid pace in modern infrastructure and adoption of high-end technology is expected to expand online education/e-learning market in Middle-East region.

However, insufficient security and ethical measures is expected to be a major burden for the key players to overcome from these issues in the Middle-East online education/e-learning sector. Rising awareness towards distance learning with effective online based technology which is convenient for the students is expected to drive the online education/e-learning market over the forecast period 2016-2023.

Leading Companies of Global Market:

Aptara, Educomp, Princeton Review, Tata Interactive Systems, Saba Software, Docebo, Desire2learn, Articulate and Other Key Players

Growth Drivers and challenges

Rapid growth in modern infrastructures including education and corporate sectors with pre-installed high-end technology. This leads to adopt online education/e-learning to enhance the growth of education and corporate sector which will further expected to spur the demand for online education/e-learning technology and services over the forecast period 2016-2023. Moreover, online education/e-learning services providing by the players with advanced technology of graphics and simulation which makes easy to understand the concepts which will further expected to raise the growth for the online education/e-learning market across the region of Middle-East.

Introduction of new and effective mandates for the digitization of textbooks in academic sector and promotion of e-learning by providing tablets and laptops to the students of schools, colleges and universities is expected to expand the market of online education/e-learning across the countries of Middle-East during the forecast period 2016-2023. Moreover, online education/e-learning is anticipated to enhance the training and development programs to increase the employee productivity and growth of corporate sector is expected to opt the online education/e-learning services by corporate sector which will further expected to enforce the demand of online education/e-learning across the Middle-East region.

Rising smartphone and tablet users including the tech savvy population is expected to adopt the online education/e-learning services in order to learn easily with simulation and graphics which will further expected to expand online education/e-learning significantly over the forecast period 2016-2023.

However, due to lack of security in online education/e-learning sector leads to loss of confidential data and international security threats due to unethical means is expected to be a major restraint for the online education/e-learning market. Implementation of highly developed IT infrastructure to provide better services due to rising demand of online education/e-learning is expected to be a huge challenge and major burden for the providers which will further expected to hinder the growth of online education/e-learning market during the forecast period 2016-2023.

