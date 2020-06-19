By Registering CAGR of 16.4%, Malaysia Online Education (E-Education) Market Is Getting Huge Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2025 (Impact Analysis of COVID-19)

Online education system is a software application designed to provide education by the use of web services. The system enables learner to access the service anywhere and anytime across the globe. Advancement in the information technology has led the online education system to great horizons. Owing to the presence of international branch campuses coupled with moderate tuition fees, Malaysia online education market is considered as one of the most attractive market for higher studies across the globe.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry”

Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075379

Malaysia’s educational capacity and the quality of its educational system is an important aspect of the regional and global markets. The Malaysian government is more focused on building an education system which enhances the unique identity of students by providing the specified education they actually needs which can be very easy for the online education platform. Government of Malaysia is partnering with social and private sector making students better prepared for higher education and job market.

Market Size & Forecast

Malaysia online education market is anticipated to project a promising compound annual growth rate of 16.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025 owing to the strong government initiatives and rising smart phone and tablet user in the country. Mobile e-learning segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. the segment is estimated to account a market share of 35% by the end of 2023 due to increasing internet penetration and rising mobile and tablet users in the country.

Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075379

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Key Players

Appstronic Sdn. Bhd

Deskera

FrogAsia Sdn Bhd

Schoology, Inc.

Hicommands

White House Business Solutions

Digital Samba

Moodle Pty Ltd

Pearson

Alison

Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075379

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The rapid adoption of mobile technology is playing a vital role in the online education system. Students are more comfortable with the online education system these days as they can access the content more effectively and can spend more time in the learning process, this will further spur the growth of Malaysia online education market. Malaysia government is taking initiatives to promote education through online platform in order to increase the adoption of technology among younger generation and to provide affordable and convenient education to overcome the shortage of quality education. The strong government initiatives are pushing students to enroll in the online education platform for higher education; this will further propel the market growth at ever-increasing rate.

Introduction of new and effective mandates for the digitization of textbooks in academic sector and promotion of online education platform by providing tablets and laptops to the students of schools, colleges and universities is expected to expand the market growth over the forecast period. Online education system provides advanced technology graphics and simulation which makes easy to understand the concepts. This is further expected to raise the growth for the online education market in Malaysia. Growing need of highly developed IT infrastructure and lack of professional academic staff are some of the factor that can restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Get Full Access of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075379

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Updated Research Report Available @Kenneth Research with impact analysis of COVID-19

Retinal Imaging Device Market

Resuscitation Ventilator Market

Resuscitation Medical Kits Market

Resuscitation Bags Market

Restriction Endonucleases Market

Respiratory Muscle Trainer Market

Recombinant Protein Market