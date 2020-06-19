North America Facility Management Services Market (2020-2025) Registering A CAGR of 13% During the Forecast Period With Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The facility management services are adopted by various organizations such as information technology, real estate, energy, furniture and transportation among many others to maintain and improve the facilities and services of that organization. It is the core responsibility of the facility management services to control all the processes of the companies that have implemented these services in order to enhance the overall productivity combined with improving the quality of the life of employees of that company. The facility management services find its application in various end-user industries such as residential, retail, commercial, educational, healthcare, government and others. Security and maintenance is expected to boost the growth of the retail and commercial segment significantly in North America’s facility management services market by 2025.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry”

Request for Sample Copy of This Report:-

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075325

Market Size and Forecast

Globally, North America grabbed the largest share in facility management market during 2016. The rising infrastructural facilities coupled with better economic growth fuelled the facility management market in the region. Last year, the U.S. contributed the largest share in the revenue generated in the North America region and is projected to maintain its dominance in near future. The U.S is projected to be a mature facility services management market in future owing to the presence of many organized and un-organized players in the region.

On the other hand, Canada is expected to be a smaller market when compared to U.S., however the growth rate is believed to be higher in Canada than its counterpart. According to the World Bank, the GDP growth of the United States was 17,305 Billion constant 2010 USD, while Canada’s GDP growth in constant 2010 USD was 1,884 Billion in 2017.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report:-

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075325

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

According to a recent study conducted by Kenneth Research, the North America market of facility management services is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 13% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Requirement of maintenance of the administrative assets in North America is anticipated to generate about USD 451 Billion in terms of revenue by the end of 2025. Based on the services type, the North America facility management services market is segmented into soft services and hard services. The hard services segment is expected to dominate the overall North America facility management services market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Archibus

Johnson Controls Inc.

Compass Group

Turner facilities Management Ltd.

ISS

Fluor Corporation

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

Macro

Aramark Corporation

Carillion PLC

CB Richard Ellis (CBRE)

ABM Industries Incorporated

Request for Sample Copy of This Report:-

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075325

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

North America facility management services market is one of the growing markets across the globe. Rise in infrastructure & economic development in the region are projected to fuel the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Rising concern in the evaluation of business investments & utilization of resources through optimistic approach is expected to contribute significantly in the overall growth of facility services management market in North America during the forecast period 2018-2023.However, the convenience towards developing technology is estimated to be the concerning factor behind the growth of the North America facility management services market in the near future.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075325

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Updated Research Report Available @Kenneth Research with impact analysis of COVID-19

Respiratory diseases Market

Respiratory disease Testing Market

Respiratory Care Supplies Market

Respiratory Analyzers Market

Respiratory Drugs Market

Dental Materials Market

Recombinant vaccines Market