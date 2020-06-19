By Registering A CAGR 3.9%, Tourism Industry Market will Reach USD 11,382 Billion During Forecast Period 2020-2025 (Impact Analysis of COVID-19)

Tourism industry has witnessed an astonishing growth over previous few years. Sparked by increasing technological advancements and transport networks all over the world, the industry has seen a steep growth. In many countries industries such as wildlife, entertainment, art, transportation, etc. have now started taking one step ahead to expand their reach to international visitors/tourists.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry”

Request For Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075291

The global travel and tourism industry was valued at USD 7,581 Billion in 2014 (10.0% of GDP) and was forecasted to grow by 3.8% in 2015. The global tourism industry is further envisioned to witness a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 3.9% and reach USD 11,382 Billion (10.6% of GDP) by 2025. The revenue generated from visitor exports is also projected to upsurge from USD 1,384 Billion in 2014 to USD 2,141 Billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0%. Total investment on global travel and tourism sector is anticipated to swell from USD 814 Billion in 2014 at a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 4.7% to reach USD 1,336 Billion in 2025.

Market Size and Forecast

Europe tourism industry is the largest in the world accounting for 51% of share in 2015. Europe tourism industry is spiked by increase in number of international tourists in France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the U.K. The revenue generated from tourist travel in the U.K. accounted for USD 142.0 Billion in 2015. North America travel and tourism industry accounted for USD 1,412 Billion in 2015.

Request For Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075291

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

With USD 1,218 Billion of revenues in 2015, the U.S. is the largest travel and tourism market in North America followed by Canada with USD 98.2 Billion. The U.S. tourism market is further anticipated to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific tourism industry accounts to witness the highest growth over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2025. The tourism market in Asia-Pacific is likely to get propelled from strengthening economy, rise in disposable income and increasing infrastructural developments in some of the major countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore. Backed up by these factors, Asia-Pacific region is projected to attract over 502+ million visitors by 2025.

Key Players

The global tourism industry is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as

TCS World Travel

DuVine

Gray & Co

Air BnB

Crown Ltd.

Accor Group

Balkan Holidays Ltd

G Adventures

Fred Harvey Company

Adris Group

Request For Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075291

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing per capita income in most of the emerging nations is believed to be one of the key drivers of global tourism industry. In addition to that, promotion of tourism by certain government bodies such as UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) is also expected to escalate the global tourism industry. However, natural calamities, terrorist activities, political unrest in many countries, outbreak of some fatal diseases such as Ebola and Swine Flu etc. are projected to restrain the growth of tourism industry in some countries of the world.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Based on type, the global tourism industry can be segmented into international tourism and local/domestic tourism

By Purpose of Travel

On the basis of purpose of travel, the global tourism industry is divided as adventure tourism, business tourism, medical tourism, religious tourism and others.

Request For Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075291

By Geography

Geographically, the global tourism industry can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and rest of world.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075291

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Updated Research Report Available @Kenneth Research with impact analysis of COVID-19

Resin Dental Material Market

Resectoscopy Market

Renogram Equipment Market

Renal Denervation Device Market

Renal Cell Carcinoma Drug Market

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Red Light Therapy Device Market