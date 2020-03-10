According to Market Study Report, Product Information Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Product Information Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Product Information Management Market.

The Global Product Information Management Market size to grow from US$ 7.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 114 Tables and 26 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Product Information Management market:

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Informatica (US)

Stibo Systems (Denmark)

EnterWorks (US)

Akeneo (France)

Riversand (US)

Contentserv (Switzerland)

inRiver (Sweden)

Magnitude Software (US)

Salsify (US)

Plytix (Denmark)

Pimcore (Austria)

Mobius (India)

Catsy (US)

Perfion (Denmark)

Profisee (US)

censhare (Germany)

Vinculum (India)

With the rising technology infusion and increasing data, most of the organizations want access to ostensibly infinite resources, and hence, they are increasingly moving toward adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by organizations that either want less customized solutions or want rapid implementation, and reduced setup and operational costs.

Changing consumer demands and rising competition compel the consumer goods and retail industry vertical to continuously improve its products and services, resulting in different product lines, vast product portfolio, and continuous product changes. With this, organizations across the consumer goods and retail industry are increasingly deploying PIM solutions to optimize the collection, enrichment, and syndication of their product information.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) can be attributed to the increasing internet penetration and consumer spending, rising number of business processes, springing startups having limited IT budgets, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies. Various global PIM solution providers, including Oracle, IBM, SAP, Pimcore, and Informatica, have their businesses in the region due to the region’s low-cost benefits and high availability of workforce.

Competitive Landscape of Product Information Management Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships and Agreements

2.3 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The Product Information Management Market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solutions and services. Solutions’ revenue is associated with multi-domain and single-domain, PIM tools, and software. Services’ revenue is associated with various consulting and implementation, training, and support and maintenance services. The market is also segmented on the basis of deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions.