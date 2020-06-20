Anti-Jamming Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

What is Anti-Jamming?

The GPS signals travel a huge distance while traveling back to the GPS receiver and are therefore highly susceptible to interference, as well as intentional jamming. Also, there are chances of the signal being overcome by higher Radio Frequency energy. GPS technology has brought revolution in the military warfare techniques with the technology enabling a good sense of maps and locations of enemies and strategic points to the army personnel. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications. A low power jammer can thus overpower the GPS signals within a large area and deny the enemies about the position solution as well as the timing of the military at strategic locations.

The reports cover key market developments in the Anti-Jamming as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Anti-Jamming are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Anti-Jamming in the world market.

1. Raytheon Company

2. u-Blox Holding AG

3. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

4. BAE Systems Plc

5. Cobham Plc

6. InfiniDome Ltd.

7. Mayflower Communications

8. Harris Corporation

9. Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

10. The Thales Group

Exponential demands for the use of GPS technology in the military based applications is one of the prime factors driving the demands for anti-jamming in recent years. Incompatibility with the legacy GPS receivers is hindering the growth of the anti-jamming market in the recent times. Higher military & defense budgets allocated by the majority of the Governments of different countries globally is further anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the anti-jamming market players during the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Global Anti-Jamming Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Anti-Jamming market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Anti-Jamming market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Anti-Jamming market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

