Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020 to 2026

Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached. As per the market consensus, there are mainly two alternatives for conventional lead-based wheel balancing weights i.e. steel-based wheel weights. Steel-based wheel balancing weights are the preferred alternative by consumers due to its high density, small size, environment-friendly composition, and cost advantage. According to PMR estimates, the global automotive aftermarket industry is anticipated to reach ~US$ 800 Bn by 2020

The Report includes top leading companies WEGMANN, Plombco, TOHO KOGYO, Hennessy, Shengshi Weiye, 3M, Trax JH Ltd, Baolong, Jiangyin Yinxinde, HEBEI XST, Yaqiya, Wurth USA, Alpha Autoparts, Holman, Hatco, Bharat Balancing Weightss, HEBEI FANYA

Global Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight Market, By Type

Clip-On Type

Adhesive Type

Global Automotive Wheel Balancing Weight Market, By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team

