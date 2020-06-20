Furniture Lacquer Market 2020 | Analyzing The Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

Rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle patterns in emerging countries, such as China, India, Brazil, Middle East, and Africa, have fueled the demand for building renovation & remodeling, which drive the growth of the global furniture lacquer market. Moreover, growth in population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure.

Rise in preference for eco-friendly, nontoxic products and increase in environmental awareness among the consumers have supplemented the demand for water-based furniture lacquer. However, solvent-based furniture lacquer is witnessing a downturn, owing to stringent government regulations and environmental policies due to presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The global furniture lacquer market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into solvent-based lacquers and water-based lacquers. The solvent-based lacquers segment is further divided into nitrocellulose lacquer and acrylic lacquer.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Furniture lacquer market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Furniture Lacquer industry include AkzoNobel N.V., Hempel A/S, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE.

