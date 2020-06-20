Degradable Materials Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

Stringent government regulation to reduce plastic wastes has fueled the demand for biodegradable materials for packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Environmentalists and researchers are developing photodegradable and biodegradable packaging material, which includes polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), PHBV, and others. Increase in investment for R&D activities, particularly in developed economies such as the U.S. and European countries, to develop advanced biopolymers is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players. However, ambiguities among the scientists and environmentalists related to the benefits of degradable plastics hampers the market growth.

The global degradable materials market is segmented based on product, degradation method, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene succinate (PBS), and PHBV. By degradation method, it is divided into photodegradable and biodegradable. In terms of end user, it is classified into food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, electronics packaging, and others. The report analyzes the market trends in different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Degradable Materials market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Degradable Materials industry include Metabolix Inc., BASF SE, Corbion NV (PURAC), Natureworks LLC, Biome Technologies PLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Plantic Technologies Limited.

