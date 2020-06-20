Global Enhanced Water Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

The Global enhanced water market was valued at US$ 6.80 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13.26 billion by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Enhanced water is primarily packaged water that is purified and is free from contamination. Available in plastic and glass water bottles, enhanced water is one of the convenient ways that can be used for drinking, household as well as commercial purposes. Enhanced water market has grown rapidly over the years and it has been estimated that approximately 600 million households consumed it in 2018. Moreover, despite ample initiatives undertaken to reduce plastic waste, oceans are swimming in plastic and enhanced or bottled water consumption is expected to stimulate to reach a volume of around 118 billion by 2022. Although bottled water was privileged to high class, foreign tourists and health-conscious people but the present decade has witnessed increasing popularity among average consumers.

Growth in the travel industry coupled with the ever-expanding foodservice sector has tremendously influenced the market growth. While increasing population, spur in disposable income, rapid urbanization along with rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea and food poisoning constitute to be the augmenting factors driving the demand for enhanced water market. Moreover, shift in living standards and growing awareness among the sophisticated business houses as well as corporate houses has accelerated the preference of enhanced water in recent years.

Reasons to buy Enhanced Water:

Concerns about the quality of tap water

Healthier than carbonated soft drinks and other beverages that consumers were drinking before

The availability of different flavors and types of flavored water

Don’t like the taste of tap water due to chlorine and other content

To elaborate further, the US, China, Mexico, Germany and Italy presently hold the top five positions in the global enhanced water league table in terms of volume consumed. However, stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government on account of improper disposal of plastic bottles is expected to hamper the potential of enhanced water packaging market size over the forecast period (2019-2025).

“Amongst water type, nutrient enhanced water tends to conquer the market during the forecast period. Currently the segment account for 42.9% share”

Based on water type, the global enhanced water market is segmented into Nutrient Water, Electrolyte Water, Alkaline Water and Oxygenated Water. Nutrient Enhanced Water is expected to dominate the enhanced water market due to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits, extensive medical research and surging endorsements of athletes and celebrities.

“Offline distribution channel was the most preferred channel among the end-users, with more than 81.9% share.”

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. Offline channels are expected to be the most preferred purchase channel among the end-users. The surging number of organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores in different countries proving to be extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the enhanced water market during the forecast period.

“Commercial End-users is expected to dominate the global enhanced water market during the analyzed period.”

Based on end-users, the market is fragmented into residential and commercial end-users. Commercial end-users hold the maximum market and is expected to keep their dominance throughout the forecast, owing to the increasing demand for packaged water among big business houses and corporate offices

“North America is the largest market for enhanced water and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period 2019-2025”

For a better understanding of the overall adoption and penetration of the global enhanced water, detailed analysis was conducted for different regions/country including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all these regions, North America constitutes to be the most matured enhanced water market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable growth over the analyzed period due to increasing per capita enhanced water consumption paired with surging urban population and increasing disposable income

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Over the past few years, the dominant players in this industry adopted a number of competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their reach and market share. Some of the major players operating in the market include Danone SA, The Coca Cola Company, Pepsi Co Inc, Nestle, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, National Beverage Corp., Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Reasons to buy:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated until 2025. The analysis presented in the report is a combination of deep-dive secondary research and input from Key Opinion Leader of the industry

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies and recent developments

Detailed examination on drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments

The study also covers the comprehensive country wise analysis in the specific region

Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

