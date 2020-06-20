Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 68.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 98.18 billion by 2025 displaying a reasonable CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) are medical devices and accessories used to perform tests on samples, (e.g., blood, urine and tissue that has been taken from the human body) in order to detect infection, diagnose a medical condition, prevent disease and monitor drug therapies. The market of In-Vitro Diagnostics market is anticipated to grow enormously owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of Point-of-care diagnosis, and technology advancement in the In-Vitro Diagnostics technology. Rising demand for Point-of-Care (POC) devices is expected to fuel the market growth in near future. In addition, introduction of advanced technologies, such as biochips and nano-biotechnology, and miniaturization of microfluidics are expected to increase the demand for PoC products. These advancements have enabled easy access to PoC diagnostic tests and are likely to facilitate quick and effective test results, thereby boosting the overall market growth. The changing reimbursement models and regulations, investing in unifying technology would mark as a trend in this industry. However, stringent government regulations for the manufacturing of IVD products will act as the major challenges in the growth of this market.

“Reagents dominated the product segment of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market with 69.0% share in 2018”

Based on Product type the global in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into reagents and Instruments Services. The market of the Reagents segment is expected to grow tremendously and is projected to dominate the market in 2025 due to its high demand in over-the-counter diagnostic tests, paired with rising demand of these for tests at non-medical facilities such as home.

“Immunoassay technique of In-Vitro Diagnostic dominated the market in 2018”

Based on techniques the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is segmented into Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, SMBG, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, Point-of-Care and Hemostasis. The Immunoassay technique occupied the largest share of 24.7% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025. However, Molecular Diagnostics and Point-of-Care testing techniques are expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the analyzed period, owing to increasing demand for such tests at home.

“In-Vitro Diagnostic technology was majorly applied for the treatment or diagnosis of Infectious Disease”

Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases are the major applications of In-Vitro Diagnostics technology. In 2018, IVD was majorly used for the treatment and diagnosis of Infectious Diseases. The segment is expected to witness CAGR 4.89% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to generate revenue of US$ 33.73 billion by 2025. However, Oncology treatment using IVD is expected to grow at the highest rate during the analyzed period.

“Hospitals were the major end-users of In-Vitro Diagnostic technology in 2018”

Based on end-users, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics & labs, home care and other healthcare facilities. In 2018, hospital segment occupied 47.6% share. However, use of the technology for home disease treatment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth dusting the forecast period 2019-2025. The growing elderly population and associated diseases would help the segment to witness such growth.

“Reusable IVD Devices are expected to dominate the usability segment of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the analyzed period.”

In-Vitro Diagnostics market segmented based on usability include reusable and disposable IVD devices. The Reusable IVD Devices occupied the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of In-Vitro Diagnostics market globally in 2018”

For a deep-dive analysis of the industry and its adoption rate, detailed regional/country-level analysis was conducted for regions including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (Brazil and Others). In 2018, North America dominated the market, however growing elderly population in Europe and Asia-Pacific would help the region to use more of in-vitro diagnostic technology for disease detection and treatment.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the prominent players operating in the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics market industry. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products in the In-Vitro Diagnostic sector.

Reasons to buy (The research report presents):

Current and future market size from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value (US$)

Combined analysis of deep-dive secondary research and input from primary research through Key Opinion Leaders of the industry

Country-level details of the overall adoption of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market

A quick review of overall industry performance at a glance

In-depth analysis of key industry players

A detailed analysis of regulatory framework, drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and start-ups

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments of the technology

Region/country Covered: North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (Brazil and Others)

Customization Options:

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

