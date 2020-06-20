Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Sector Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

The Asia-Pacific AI market in education sector stood at US$ 97.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecasted period 2019-2025. The education sector is becoming more tailored and convenient for students, the credit for the same can be given to increased application of AI technology in the sector. This technology has plentiful applications that are changing the methodology of learning process. Apart from the learning aspect, AI is also helping to automate and speed up administrative tasks, helping institutions to reduce the time spent on tedious tasks and increasing the amount of time spent on each individual student.

As per the research, the use of AI in the education industry will grow by 47.5% through 2025 as the citizens of the world are becoming more adaptive and open to technology tools. The educational institutes are adopting AI to offer personalized learning experience and enhance tutoring methods. The integration of intelligent algorithms through AI in the learning platform has shown positive impact on the learning of students. This is promoting the growth of the AI in education sector. The technology has transformed the classrooms and changed the role of educators in the learning process by providing more user-friendly and sophisticated tools. The educational institutes are utilising the proficiencies of the AI for content development, curriculum designing, online learning platforms, and administrative operations. Moreover, increasing adoption of web-based services and smartphones has encouraged the educational institutes to move toward online learning solutions to increase their student base and provide high-quality service.

“Natural language processing technology dominated the market in APAC region in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2025”

Based on technology, the AI in education market is segmented into machine learning, deep learning, neural network and natural language processing. Out of all, in 2018, natural language processing dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2025. Machine learning promises to deliver custom in-class teaching by providing real-time feedback based on individual student behaviour and other factors. This improves the chances of better learning. Machine learning also plays an important role in assessments or evaluations by removing biases.

“Amongst component, software holds the major share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its lead till 2025.”

Based on component, the AI in education market is segmented into software, services and hardware. In 2018, software dominated the component segment of Asia-Pacific AI in Education sector market, generating revenue of US$57.2 million, followed by services and hardware.

“Higher education institutions were the major adopter of AI in Education in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to witness highest market growth during the forecasted period”

Artificial intelligence in education sector has been on an up-surging trend due to high adoption of AI in country such as China and Japan, paired with development and growth of research & development activities that combines the investments by government and private institutions.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

The leading market players operating in the Asia-Pacific AI in Education sector includes Google, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corporation, IBM, Qualcom, General Electric, Next IT, Siemens, Samsung and SAP SE. Among all, Google dominates the current market. Looking at the growth potential, other players are also investing heavily in the AI technology to uplift the education sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

