Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market was valued at US$ 804.53 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,436.49 Million by 2025 displaying reasonable CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Rapid advancements in vehicle technology and increasing demands of high-end luxury and mid-sized vehicles are the key growth drivers for global automotive head up display market. The use of display in automobiles is regarded as a luxury speciality which is specifically reserved for high end vehicles. Moreover, the surging adoption of advance driver assistance system (ADAS) technology due to rising consumer interest and stringent government regulations is also stimulating the market growth globally. However, the excessive cost of the system, emergence of alternate options and growing concern over distracted driving are the major restraining factors for the market growth.

In recent years, there have been a rapid advancement in vehicle technology wherein several innovative technologies have been introduced, including cellular connectivity, tracking technology, autonomous vehicles, infotainment, advanced telematics for safety and better driving experience. Automotive manufacturing is growing at a rapid pace due to rising disposable income & changing lifestyle of people in developed as well as in developing economies.

“Windshield HUD expected to dominate during the analyzed period.”

Based on product, the global Automotive Head-Up Display market is bifurcated into Windshield HUD and Combiners HUD. Windshield HUD dominated the market in 2018, with the maximum share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to its increased application in high-end vehicles. Combiner HUD on the other hand is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

“Augmented Reality HUD held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to dominate the market in 2025.”

The study further bifurcates the Automotive Head-Up display market into different technology including, Conventional HUD and Augmented Reality HUD. Augmented Reality HUD held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025, owing to its increased application in high-end vehicles.

“Amongst Sales Channel, Aftersales channel is projected to hold the largest market share and will dominate the Automotive Head-Up Display market by 2025.”

The market based on sales channel is bifurcated into OEMs and Aftersales market. Market of OEMs is expected to grow tremendously, due to the surging demand over the years and is projected to dominate the market in 2025.

“Amongst vehicle types, premium car segment is anticipated to dominate Automotive Head-Up display market by 2025.”

Luxury car, premium car and SUVs are the major vehicle types being considered in Automotive Head-Up display market. In 2018, premium car segment dominated the global Automotive Head-Up Display vehicle type market. Luxury segment on the other hand is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

“North America represents as one of the largest markets of Automotive Head-Up display worldwide.”

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, the market is analysed in different geographies and countries including North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the rest of North America), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and the rest of APAC) and MENA (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar and the rest of MENA) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and the rest of Latin America). North America is considered as the largest market of this technology. The growth in the market is mainly attributed to early adoption of modern display technologies, including head-up display in vehicles for safety purpose majorly in the developed economies such as the US, Canada, China and European region.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Aptiv Plc, AUDI AG, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom NV, Visteon Corporation, and Yazaki Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Automotive Head-Up Display industry. North America has captured the major share in Automotive Head-Up Display market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

