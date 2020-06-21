Digital Transformation Market – Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

Data Technology has disrupted the traditional ways of doing business for many organizations. Today’s organizations have a variety of information technology solutions that are implemented to enhance operational efficiency and generate unprecedented business capabilities. Digital Transformation is basically the use of technology to improve the reach of the performance of enterprises. The opportunities for companies that are capable of embracing emerging technology or the newest digital solutions such as social media, analytics, mobility, smart embedded devices and cloud applications are immense. Moreover, digital business refers to the way in which businesses are adopting technology platforms to improvise processes for their physical assets, to connect internally and with their stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and public at large. It has radically changed the way people consume content, communicate and access products and services. Growing innovation in business, changing consumer preference, rapid penetration of mobile devices and social media applications, increasing penetration of IoT and rising adoption of cloud platforms are some of the contributory factors that are providing thrust to the growth of the market. Unfortunately, most of the organizations do not use these digital advances to their full potential owed to lack of awareness of what these solutions entail and sheer volume of data and complexities of analysis that makes decision making a challenge. Hence, such organizations are unfortunate to reap the benefits of the most profitable business opportunities. In addition, security and privacy are major concerns while enabling digital technologies, thereby endangering the significance of digitization. With the burgeoning number of IoT enabled systems, security concerns will increase, and every endpoint, sensor and smartphone will become the target for the hackers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/262

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the component, the digital transformation market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. The solution sub-segment is further subdivided into cloud computing, big data and analytics, mobility, disruptive technology and social media. Moreover, Service segment is divided into professional services and system integration. Digital transformation helps the organization to compete better in the market by understanding customer preferences and enhance operational efficiency

Based on the deployment type, the digital transformation market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. Most organizations implement cloud infrastructure to minimize capital expenditure & regulate operating costs

Based on end-users, the digital transformation market is fragmented into Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. Growing usage of modern technologies enables organizations to enhance their customer experience and help them transform their entire product line

Based on industry vertical, the digital transformation market is fragmented banking, financial services & insurance, healthcare, telecom & IT, automotive, education, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government and others. For instance: in the BFSI industry, digital transformation helps to make financial transactions speedy, secure, simple, and error-free

For better understanding on the market dynamics of the digital transformation market, detailed analysis was conducted for different countries in the region including North America (United States, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and MENA (United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, and Rest of MENA)

Some of the major players operating in the market include Cognizant, SAP SE, Dell, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Accenture PLC, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and Google Inc.

Browse Complete Summary of This Report – https://univdatos.com/report/digital-transformation-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/262

Customization Options:

Global Digital Transformation Market report can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911