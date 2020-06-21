Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

MENA Healthcare 3D printing market was valued at US$ 87.07 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 234.2 million by 2025 displaying CAGR growth of 13.1% over the forecast period (2019-2025). 3D Printing technology has witnessed notable growth and is poised to spiral to new heights in years to come in the MENA region. Countries such as UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are willing to seize the opportunities that are inbuilt in 3D printing and hence are gaining the leading edge in technological advancements. Moreover, the region portrays immense potential to radically transform the way medical devices are utilized to treat the patients. The technique has emerged as one of the cost-efficient options for the medical device industry and therefore has impacted the healthcare sector positively. Surging demand for patient-specific products in orthopedics and maxillofacial surgery coupled with consistent advancements in innovative technologies have exponentially driven the performance of the MENA healthcare 3D printing market. Market growth is attributed to the booming 3D technique in healthcare, government support, technological advancement in the healthcare industry (especially medical devices), increasing spending on 3D printing technology, faster supply chain and reduced lead times among others. The technology has dynamically proliferated across multiple manufacturing industries, healthcare being one of the major sectors. Furthermore, innovative technology has allowed manufacturers to enhance their local production. However, high costs involved in 3D printing in terms of 3D printers and the absence of resource pool in 3D printing and lack of technological understanding in 3D printing pose as some of the restricting factors hampering the potential of MENA Healthcare 3D printing market. In April 2016, Dubai announced its ambitious plan to become a regional and international leader in 3D printing, with the medical sector as a core focus. Papantoniou anticipates 3D printing will have a significant impact on two important UAE health issues reconstructive surgery and diabetes prevention.

“Amongst component type, product (Printer) segment dominated the market, accounting for 36.4% share in 2018”

Based on Component, the report segments the MENA healthcare 3D Printing market into Product, material, service and other (software). In 2018, the product segment dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

“Amongst printer type, Industrial/Professional Printers was the most used printer type, followed by desktop printers in the MENA healthcare 3D printing market”

Based on the product (printer), the market is segmented into Professional/Industrial Printers and Personal/Desktop 3D Printers. Professional/Industrial Printers dominated the MENA healthcare 3D Printing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analyzed period. Desktop 3D Printer is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 14.8% during the analyzed period.

“Amongst material type, the polymer segment generated revenue of US$ 7.54 million in 2018”

Based on the material type, the market is segmented into polymer, plastic, metals and alloys, and ceramics. In 2018, the polymer segment held the lead share in the MENA healthcare 3D printing material market as they represent the greatest penetration and user accessibility in 3D printing. However, the ceramic segment is expected to witness a tremendous CAGR growth of 15.1% during the analyzed period. Based on service type, the market is segmented into Custom Design and Manufacturing and After Sales Service. In 2018, Custom Design and Manufacturing generated revenue of US$ 9.41 million in the MENA Healthcare 3D Printing market.

“Amongst technology, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the market with a 31.6% share in 2018”

Based on the technology, the market is bifurcated into Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused deposition modeling, Laminated object Manufacturing, Bio Printing and Others. Fused Deposition Modelling occupied the prominent share in 2018 as it is one of the prominent and user-friendly technologies that is widely used to create 3D printed objects.

“Amongst application, Functional Parts is anticipated to dominate the MENA healthcare 3D printing market by 2025.”

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into functional parts, fit and assembly, prototype modelling, research, model casting, visual aids, presentation modelling, others. In 2018, Functional Parts manufacturing dominated the MENA healthcare 3D Printing technology market, generating revenue of US$ 29.46 million.

“3D Printing technology is majorly used for Medical Device manufacturing”

Based on Practice Area, the MENA healthcare 3D printing market is divided into medical devices, pharma and bioscience. In 2018, the medical device segment dominated the adoption of 3D Printing technology, accounting for 56.8% share. However, the bioscience segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

“Amongst End-Use, Dental Implant was the largest market for 3D printing technology in the MENA Healthcare 3D Printing market”

Based on the end-use category, the market is bifurcated into dental implants, implants, prosthetics, hearing aids, surgical guides, medical components, drug screening, tissue engineering and others. 3D printing is largely deployed for the manufacturing of dental implants hence, dental implants dominated the MENA healthcare 3D printing market, generating revenue of US$ 29.94 million in 2018

“Medical & Surgical Centers were the major end-users of 3D Printing technology”

Medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies and academic & research institutions are the major end-user of 3D Printing technology. In 2018, Medical & surgical centers dominated the use of 3D Printing technology and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

“UAE was the most lucrative market for 3D Printing technology in the MENA Healthcare market”

For a deep-dive analysis of the technology, detailed country-level analysis has been conducted for countries including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and the rest of MENA. UAE generated revenue of US$ 16.02 million in 2018. However, Algeria is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 16.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Royal DSM N.V., Stratasys Ltd., Organovo Holdings, Inc, Mcor Technologies Limited, Voxeljet AG, 3DVinci Creations, AddUp and Jumbo 3D manufacturing are some of the prominent players operating in the MENA healthcare 3D printing market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Country Covered: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and Rest of MENA

