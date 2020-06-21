Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: Outlook, Growth, Key Driving Players and Industry Analysis Report 2025

Needle-free drug delivery device provides a solution to deliver drug into the host body without piercing the skin. Major Needle-free technology available in the market includes pens, jet injector, and micro patches among others. The main aim of the technology is to enhance the self-administration of drugs and medications such as insulin in case of diabetic patients. Steady growth in population with chronic diseases paired with sharps injuries associated with the needle act as catalyst that fuels the growth of the needle-free drug delivery device market. The needle-free drug devices are found in disposable and reusable forms, which eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. These devices are suitable and safe for the delivery of drugs to some of the most sensitive parts of the body like cornea and other complicated human body parts. Some of the available needle-free drug delivery devices are Biojector, Jupiter jet, Vitajet-3 and Chemlock, among others.

The market for needle free drug delivery devices is expanding as it has the capability to make the administration of medicines easier, safer and convenient. According to the surveys held in 2017, it was estimated that 91% of the patients were satisfied with the use of needle-free drug delivery technique for drug delivery. Emerging economies are ready to invest capital in this rapidly growing technology. Usage of needleless devices for treatments is causing an impact on society, specifically on those who have suffered from trypanophobia. According to several organizations, 24% of parents and 63% of children suffer from the fear of needles. As a result, 7% of children globally do not get proper vaccinations when required. Needle Free drug delivery devices would serve the purpose by providing quick treatment options at home, through self-administration or injecting the medication when required. The global needle free drug delivery devices market generated revenue of US$ 7.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets in the medical industry.

“Prefilled occupy the maximum share in the global market.”

Based on product, the global needle-free drug-device market is segmented into prefilled and fillable needle-free injection system. Prefilled injection system occupies the maximum share in the global market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. However, the fillable injection system is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the same period.

“Jet Injector is the most popular and leading device among the population.”

The market is further bifurcated on the basis of technology into jet injectors, transdermal drug delivery systems and inhaler technology. Jet Injector is the most popular and leading device among the population as it involves zero contamination and individual can use the product without medical professionals.

“Liquid injection dominates the market and is anticipated to show a remarkable growth.”

Based on the injection method, global needle-free drug-device is classified into powder injections, liquid injections, and depot or projectile injection. These systems are designed to inject drug into skin, tissues, and muscles using solid and liquid dosages accordingly. The liquid injection holds the largest share and is anticipated to show a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

“Insulin Delivery occupies the lead share among other applications.”

The global needle-free drug-device industry is further segmented based on different applications such as Insulin delivery, vaccinations, pediatric injections and pain management. Majority of the population use this device for insulin delivery as the prevalence of diabetes is increasing in both developed and developing countries on a brisk pace.

“Amongst the Source of Power, the gas-powered jet injector leads share in the global market.”

The market is also bifurcated on the basis of source of power into spring load jet Injector systems, gas powdered jet injector and battery powdered jet injector system. Among these, the gas-powered jet injector dominated the market and is expected to maintain its consistency by 2025. However, the battery-powered jet injector system is expected to grow at a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period.

“North America holds the prominent share in Global Needle-Free Drug-Device Market.”

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, global needle-free drug-device market is analyzed based on geographies and regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America constituted the highest market share of needle-free drug delivery device industry. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leading market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global needle free durg delivery device market are Antares Pharma, Consort Medical, Crossject, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Injex Pharma, Medical International Technology, Valeritas, Zasona, 3M, and Pharmajet. Being a new technology, majority of the companies operating in the industry are spending money on R&D to come up with innovative devices in the domain to cater to the increasing demand majorly from the developing region along with region with most prominent elderly population.

