Construction Glass Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026

Glass is mainly a hard substance that is either transparent or translucent as well as brittle in nature. Being manufactured by the fusion process, it is primarily fused with lime, soda and other admixtures which are then cooled down rapidly. In the construction industry, glass is majorly used for architectural purposes. Construction glass is typically a translucent coating that possesses various properties ranging from thermal insulation, waterproofing, electric resistant, chemical resistance and the ability to change its properties as per the climatic changes. Hence, making it viable option for both residential and non-residential construction. There are various types of glasses that are used in construction while the purpose of glass varies according to the building, where it is used in natural lighting, doors, windows and balconies.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/234

Silica is the main constituent of construction glass. However, it is to be added with sodium-potassium carbonate to bring down the melting point. To make the glass durable lime or lead oxide is also added. Manganese oxide is added to nullify the adverse effects of unwanted iron present in the impure silica. The raw materials are ground and sieved. They are mixed in specific proportion and melted in furnace. Then glass items are manufactured by following a procedure of blowing, flat drawing, rolling and pressing. Excellent resistance to chemicals, electrical insulator and available in various colors constitute to be the important properties of glass. Global demand for construction glass has been witnessing more than average growth in recent times, a trend that is likely to sustain at least over next decade. The consumption of construction glass has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing construction activities globally. This further depends on the existing status of the construction sector, paired with urbanization and the degree of industrialization in any specific region/country. The global construction glass market is mainly driven by ever-increasing demand for better and economical raw materials for the construction industry. Construction glass has become a lucrative alternative to materials such as brick, polycarbonate and wood. Growing adoption of construction glass and increasing investments in the global residential sector has significantly fueled the growth of the market. It has been observed that use of construction glass by construction firms and owners for designing both the exterior as well as interior of the buildings has contributed further to the growth of construction glass market across the globe.

Browse Complete Summary of This Report – https://univdatos.com/report/global-construction-glass-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2020-2026

Moreover, growing middle-class population, surging disposable income, rapid urbanization and industrialization, accelerating construction activities along with stimulating requirements for better infrastructure facilities has triggered the market performance positively. High disposable income has enabled residential users to spend more on new construction reflecting the changing mindset of residential consumers. To add on, escalating trend of safe, sustainable and green buildings and property of construction glass to increase the influx of natural light in the building consequently reducing energy consumption and associated CO2 emissions have gained popularity worldwide in recent years. This has given a major boost to the market for construction glass. However, a fluctuation in prices of raw materials tends to hamper the growth of global construction glass industry. Furthermore, rising competitiveness among the construction glass manufacturers leading to reduction of the profit margin of key market players further creates hindrance among the players to retain their growth.

Insights Presented in the Report

Based on the glass type, the global construction glass market is bifurcated into the low-E glass and special glass. Special glass tops the construction glass market attributed to enhanced features such as safety of home from external protection and noise pollution

Based on the application, Commercial and Residential sectors are the major end-user of the construction glass. Commercial application segment accounted for the maximum share and is anticipated to dominate the construction glass market during the forecast period attributed to increase in construction activities of green buildings and various government initiatives related to energy-efficient buildings

Based on chemical composition, global construction glass market is segmented into Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime and Potash-Lead which portray different chemical properties and are used for a different purpose in the construction industry

For a better understanding of the market penetration of the global construction glass market, the industry is analyzed based on geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, Middle East, and Africa). In the Asia-Pacific region with developing countries such as India, China has the largest market share. Booming construction industries in the BRICS nations, led by China and India will have a major influence on the global construction glass market enhancement in the coming few years. The region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, smart city missions and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population.

Some of the major players operating in the market include S.A. BENDHEIM, Ltd., AGC Glass Company North America Inc, SCHOTT AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., JE Berkowitz, LP, AGNORA Ltd., Guardian Industries Ltd.

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/234

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Customization Options:

Global Construction Glass Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

Global Construction Chemical Market — Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2025

Manufacturing 3D Printing Market — Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2025

Smart Home Technology Market — Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2025

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911