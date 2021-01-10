Youngster woman left for lifeless in Christmas Day hit-run

An 18-year-old woman is in clinic after being left for lifeless in a Christmas Day hit-run at the Sunshine Coast.

Ebony Wealthy was once using alongside Berrburrum Highway, Elimbah the day prior to this morning when out of nowhere she was once rammed by means of a Subaru Impreza.

As an alternative of forestalling to test on Ms Wealthy’s situation, the motive force of the Subaru left the scene.

“The car rolled, virtually stuck hearth and this particular person left my daughter at the facet of the street to die,” Maxwell Wealthy instructed 9News.

He’s calling for public help to search out the opposite driving force and dangle them in charge of their movements.

“She’s had the muscle mass in her legs torn away and staples in her head, plus all of the different issues,” Mr Wealthy mentioned.

“Bits of glass and all of the different issues improper with my daughter in this day and age.”

Ms Wealthy has put a choice out to social media for any person who may have noticed the rest or has dashcam pictures and a police investigation is underway.

Somebody with knowledge that can lend a hand police are recommended to touch CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.