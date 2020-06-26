Global Flag Rods Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period

Flag rods are the supporting structures of a flag which are designed to enhance the look of public and corporate spaces. Flag rods must be elegant, durable, and sustainable. Flag rods are of different variety of finishes ranging from a mill finish, through clear and coloured anodised to powder coated. Usually flag poles of over 6m height are used but a flag rods of 3m to 25m height of flag poles are also available in the market.

Flag Rods Market: Drivers & Restraints

Flag rods are designed to withstand winds of up to 180 kms per hour and for this purpose, higher and greater load flag rods are used. Such flag rods are gaining demand from the market which is a major factor for the steady growth of the global flag rods market.

Flag Rods Market: Segmentation

The global flag rods market is classified on the basis of flag rod type, application type, material type and region.

Based on flag rod type, the global flag rods market is segmented into the following:

In-Ground Flag Rod

Wall Or Post Mount Flag Rod

Indoor & Parade Flag Rod

Car, Bike & Boat Flag Rod

Other Flag Rods

Based on application type, the global flag rods market is segmented into the following:

Advertising

Ceremonial

Residential

Commercial

Other Applications

Based on material type, the global flag rods market is segmented into the following:

Aluminum

Wooden

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others

Flag Rods Market: Overview

Flag poles are installed in-ground, wall or post mounted, or indoors or on parade grounds, inside cars, bikes or boats. Flag rods are suitable for applications from domestic locations, civic centres to armed forces and other commercial purposes. An aluminium flag rod, has an economic life of more than 50 years and hence is feasible for long-term use. Stainless steel flag rods are ideal and can be used at archaeological sites.

Flag Rods Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global flag rods market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America, Europe and APEJ collectively hold a major share in the global flag rods market. These regions are followed by Latin America, MEA and then Japan.

Flag Rods Market: Key Players

The global flag rods market is highly fragmented and some market players are