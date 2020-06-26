E-waste Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited, Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

The ‘ E-waste Management market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, E-waste Management market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-waste Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global E-waste Management Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.In-depth information by Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status.

E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the emerging as well as the developed regions. The reduced life spans of electrical, electronic, and consumer electronic devices are generating large e-Waste, which is growing rapidly every year. The growth of e-waste market is supplemented by the increase in need for upgrading to the latest technologies. A desire toward the adoption of new technologically advanced devices, leads to generation of millions of tons of e-waste across various regions.

Increase in government initiatives as well as e-waste collection zones across the globe are the factors expected to improve the e-waste management situation by 2027. This fuels the market growth. However, the growth of the global market is expected to increase as it is depended upon the awareness about recycling programs in the developing countries and its related cost. Also decrease in life span of electronic devices is anticipated to lead to disposal of usable electronic devices into e-waste. . Thus, creating opportunities for e-waste recycling solutions which in turn is expected to drive growth of the market at a significant rate.

E-waste management initiatives are being taken by the government agencies of various regions to reduce the amount of e-waste generated across the world. Market players are taking measures to recycle the e-waste to reduce pollution and environmental hazards caused by e-waste. Millions of refrigerators, TV sets, and cell phones are replaced with newer versions due to growth in inclination toward technologically advanced gadgets among the end users. North America is a leading exporter of e-waste to the developing countries such as China and Japan. This exported e-waste is then recycled in developing regions, which generates revenue for the market.

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of processed material type, source type, application, and region. By processed material type, it is into categorized metal, plastic, glass, and others. By source type, it is classified into household appliances, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics. Depending on household appliances, the market is divided into refrigerator, washing machines, television, air conditioners, and others. By industrial electronics, it is bifurcated into IT & telecom equipment and medical equipment. Depending on consumer electronics, the market is fragmented into handheld electronics, IT accessories, IT equipment, and PCBs. Further, by application, it is bifurcated into trashed and recycled. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Segments Studied in the Global E-waste Management Market

Professional Key players: Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., SIMS Metal Management Limited, Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Limited, and Umicore SA. Market Segmentation: By Processed Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others), Source Type (Household Appliances, Industrial Electronics, and Consumer Electronics), Application (Trashed and Recycled)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

