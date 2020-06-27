Grape Seed Extract Market: Poised For a Strong 2021 Outlook Post Covid-19 Scenario

AMA published a new study on the Global Grape Seed Extract Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Companies that are profiled: GRAP’SUD (France), Euromed S.A (Germany), Botanic Innovations LLC (United States), Polyphenolics (United States), Naturex (France), Nexira (France), Augusto Bellinvia srl (Italy), NetQem LLC (United States), Hunan NutraMax Inc. (United States), Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Piping Rock Health Products, LLC. (United States) and Indena (Italy)

Grape Seed Extract is derived from oil that comes from ground red wine grapes. The extract contains proanthocyanidin which has antioxidant activities. Proanthocyanidins have also been shown to reduce cholesterol in patients with high cholesterol. Grape seed extract is used as a dietary supplement for numerous conditions, comprising for venous insufficiency when veins have difficulties sending blood from the legs back to the heart, to support wound healing, and to reduce inflammation.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Spending On Health and Fitness

Growing Usage of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Dietary Food Supplements

Restraints

Side Effects Associated With Grape Seed Extracts

Opportunities

Growing Consumer Awareness about Healthy Living

The Global Grape Seed Extract is segmented by Application (Animal Nutrition, Human Food Applications, Cosmetics, Pet Food, Others), End-Use Form Type (Powder, Liquid, Gel), Seeded Grape Type (Emperor Grapes, Exotic Grapes, Italia Grapes, Catawba Grapes, Golden Globe, Ohanez, Calmeria, Red Globe, Others), Seed Extraction Methods (Organic (Acetone, Acetonitrile, Ethyl Acetate, and Methanol), Inorganic (Hot Water Method))

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

