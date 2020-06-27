Japan Healthcare Robotics Market: Trends, Industry Growth with Top Company Profiles and Future Forecast 2020-2025

The Japan Healthcare Robotics market stood at US$ 1,796.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The common medical robots used are the ones which can be surgeon driven. There are autonomous surgical robots also available in the market, wherein robots can operate independent of human control. The autonomous robotics are specifically designed to suture or stitch up soft tissue. Campaigners of robot-assisted systems boast of better patient outcomes through better pre-operative planning and improved execution. There is a perceived advantage of robotic surgery, i.e. it could be less painful, early recovery, early return to work and patient safety if used appropriately. The disadvantages could be listed as increased complications during the surgeon’s learning curve, high blood loss, misalignment of prosthesis, costs and unpredictable results.

Healthcare has witnessed an exponential growth in technology to address the growing aging population with the decreasing number of physicians and health-care workers in Japanese market. Top players around the globe are tracking this effect and are investing on technology to come up with innovative robotic technology to cater all the need of elderly population. In addition, continued improvement in efficacy, adaptability, and cost reduction has stimulated increased interest in robotic-assisted surgery.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/177

“Robotic technology is majorly applied for general medical services, other being Health Monitoring and Care services”

Based on the application/practice area where robotic technology is applied, the report segments the market into medical service, Health Monitoring and Care services. Medical robotics has been progressively revolutionizing treatment for at least the past two decades. Now, the human rare has reached the stage where a robot could be a regular member of the medical staff across the country, taking a patient’s pulse, scanning vital signs, taking pictures and even reading case notes. Then, this information is sent to a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant, who can advise the doctor as to the patient’s condition.

“Surgical Robotic System was the major used product segment in Japan in 2018” however, by 2025, Rehabilitation Robotic System is expected to overtake surgical robotic system”

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Surgical Robotic System, Rehabilitation Robotic System, Diagnostic Robotics, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic System and Other Robotic System. In 2018, surgical robotics dominated the market, however, increasing elderly population would demand more of Rehabilitation Robotic System. Owing to this factor, the segment is expected to lead the market by 2025. At the present stage of development, robotic surgery seems to offer some definite benefits. It remains to be seen whether these benefits will outweigh the associated costs over the long term. With advances in robotic technology, future surgical robots will be smaller, less expensive, and easier to operate, which may ultimately facilitate their acceptance in surgery and help to improve their clinical use.

“Amongst application, general surgery held the major share in 2018 and has been anticipated to maintain its lead in 2025.”

On the basis of application, the Japan Healthcare Robotics market is segmented into General Surgery, Gynaecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery and others. In 2018, general surgery dominated the application segment, generating revenue of US$ 696.1 million followed by Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynaecology Surgery and Urology Surgery. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period by 2025.

Browse Complete Summary of This Report – https://univdatos.com/report/japan-healthcare-robotics-market-insights-and-forecast-2019

“Hospitals & Clinics were the largest end-user segment in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lead throughout”

Robotic helpers are making their way into Japanese hospitals to reduce the workload of human healthcare professionals. According to Japan’s robot strategy, by 2020, the government wants four in five care recipients to accept some support provided by robots. Further, Japan is at the sharp edge of population ageing. Accordingly, assistive technologies such as home monitoring robots to support care for older people are being developed. Thus, the end users like Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Institutional Long-term Care Providers are being motivated to adopt the medical robots as much as possible.

“Kanto region dominates the use of robotics technology in healthcare sector in Japan and is expected to remain dominance throughout the forecast period”

For better understanding of the overall adoption of healthcare robotics technology in Japan, deep dive analysis has been done for top populated regions in Japan. Kanto and Kinki are the most populated regions of Japan. Kanto region dominated the use of healthcare robotics in Japan. In the Kinki region, Kyoto University Hospital has the surgical unit that uses da Vinci surgical robot along with University Hospital, Kyoto Perfectural University of Medicine. Further, Department of Thoracic Surgery, Kyoto University has started to use robotic-assisted surgery and has made it standard approach. Rest of Japan includes the six remaining regions of Japan namely Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chubu, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

The major players operating in the Japanese Healthcare Robotics technology market are Intuitive surgical, Zimmer Biomet, Mazor Robotics, Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical Inc./Auris, Stryker corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Fujitsu, Ltd. These companies have adopted numerous growth strategies including innovation product launches, investment in R&D, partnership, mergers etc. to sustain in the growing Japanese Healthcare Robotics market.

Feel free to contact us for any queries – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/177

Reasons to buy (The research report presents):

Current and future market size from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value (US$)

Combined analysis of deep dive secondary research and input from primary research through Key Opinion Leaders of the industry

Detail analysis of the prevalence of different kinds of diseases in Japan

Deep dive analysis of the Healthcare status in Japan

Analysis of Medical tourism industry in Japan and different initiatives undertaken to uplift the sector

Cost comparison of medical treatment in Japan and other major countries

A quick review of overall industry performance at a glance

An In-depth analysis of key industry players

A detailed analysis of regulatory framework, drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments of the technology in Europe

Region covered: Kanto, Kinki and the rest of Japan

Customization Options:

The Japan Healthcare Robotics market can be customized for different region within Japan or for other country as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

About us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. We are a diverse group of some of the most talented people in the research landscape, who with their collective experience, help us drive our machine and creatively solve every business challenge of millennial organizations. Our team comprises of accomplished professionals from leading consulting environments and serve some of the significant Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911