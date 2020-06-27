Report Details on Low Rolling Resistance Tyre Market 2020-2027 By Trends, Size, Share and Revenue Analysis With Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The Tire is an important component of the vehicle that is used for the surrounding wheel’s rim. The purpose of using low rolling resistance tire is that it reduces the friction force obtained from the ground. Thus, it increases the operational efficiency of the vehicles and also improves the driving experience of the rider. The low rolling resistance tire is made of synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire. The low rolling resistance tire is frequently used in the hybrid cars and it is also used in the mainstream vehicles. Thus, key companies are focusing on increasing the application of the low rolling resistance tire.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry”

Market Size and Forecast

Currently the global low rolling resistance tyre market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing application of the low rolling resistance tyre in order to increase the fuel efficiency and support the smooth driving experience thereby driving the growth of low rolling resistance tire market. Developments in automotive industry and growing technological development is anticipated to drive the low rolling resistance tire market.

The low rolling resistance tire market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The low rolling resistance tire market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle and sales channel. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into bias, radial, tubeless, tube and others. On the basis of passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).On the basis of sales channel, it is sub-segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Leading Companies of Global Market:

Bridgestone Corporation, Apollo Tires Ltd, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin, Maxxis International, Yokohama Rubber Company, Pirelli & C.SpA, Sumitomo Corporation, & Other Key Players

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for the saving the fuel

The increased application of the low rolling resistance tyre reduces the loss of the fuel. There is increased application of the low rolling resistance tire in the highway trucks fleet. Additionally, there is increasing investment opportunities for the key players operating in the low rolling resistance tire market. Thus, it is anticipated to be drive the overall low rolling resistance tyre market during the forecast period.

Less Carbon emission

The increasing application of the low rolling resistance tire reduces the energy loss through resistance and enhances the efficiency of the vehicles. The low rolling resistance tire includes enhanced design which reduces the fuel consumption and enhances the fuel efficiency.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global low rolling resistance tyre market includes the following segments:

By Type:

Bias

Radial

Tubeless

Tube

Others

By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

