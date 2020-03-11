Databridge Market Research has found Global LED Phototherapy Equipment Market is most developing area in the world. LED Phototherapy Equipment market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Signify Holding, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Natus Medical Incorporated, H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Atom Medical Corp., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., gpcmedical.com, Meditrin Instruments, avihealthcare, S S TECHNOMED(P)LTD, Dermalux LED, Ibis Medical, MTTS, The Daavlin Company.

Global LED phototherapy equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of adoption associated with LED phototherapy equipment due to its effectiveness, along with high incidences of pre-term births.

Drivers and Restraints of the LED Phototherapy Equipment market

Market Drivers

High incidences of infants suffering from jaundice; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth

Innovations and launches associated with advanced technology integration in these products acts as a market driver

Greater focus on research & development activities, promoted by government organizations and manufacturers can also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding a number of manufacturers and authorities issuing product recalls for phototherapy equipment; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Strict regulatory presence regarding the product approvals acts as a market restraint

Global LED Phototherapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Portable LED Lamps, Bed Type LED Lamps, Neonatal Incubators with LED Lamps

By Application: Skin Disease Treatment, Neonatal Jaundice Management

By Modality: Full Body Phototherapy, Partial Body Phototherapy

By End-Use: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The LED Phototherapy Equipment market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

What’s keeping “Signify Holding, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Natus Medical Incorporated, H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Atom Medical Corp., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., gpcmedical.com, Meditrin Instruments, avihealthcare, S S TECHNOMED(P)LTD, Dermalux LED, Ibis Medical, MTTS, The Daavlin Company” Ahead in the LED Phototherapy Equipment Market

