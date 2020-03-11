Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Ethylidene Norbornene Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Ethylidene Norbornene Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Japan), INEOS Oxide (Switzerland), DuPont (United States), Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States), Ningbo Titan Unichem Co., Ltd (China), CHEMOS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Crescent Chemical Company (US), Beyond Industries Limited (China) and abcr GmbH (Germany)

Ethylidene norbornene is a chemical compound, also called as 2-norbornene, 5-ethylidene-5-ethylidene-2-norbornene having molecular weight 120.195 g/mol. It is colorless liquid with turpentine odor. The growing use of rubber in the automotive sector has been increasing the demand for ethylidene norbornene. Also, the rising production of products such as roof sheeting gaskets, seals, and others are growing the market. In addition to this, the growing use of ethylidene norbornene as a scent carrier is boosting the overall growth of the market. However, regulation due to fire hazardous as ethylidene norbornene is highly flammable and availability of alternative with the lower cost such as epoxy resins are the factors that have been limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of ethylidene norbornene in the electronic and electric sector due to an excellent heat and insulation resistance properties and increasing demand for synthetic rubber in various end-use industries due to rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and others are the factors that may create a new opportunity for the market.

Market Trend

Growing Use of Ethylidene Norbornene as a Scent Carrier

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Automotive Sector

Rising Demand for Ethylidene Norbornene in the Production of Products such as Roof Sheeting Gaskets, Seals, and Others

Opportunities

Hazardous Associated with Ethylidene Norbornene such as Headache, Confusion, and Respiratory Distress

Fire Hazardous as Ethylidene Norbornene is Highly Flammable

Restraints

The Global Ethylidene Norbornene Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Global Ethylidene Norbornene End User Industry :Electrical & Electronics, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Fragrance, Others

Grade : Industrial Grade, Aroma Grade

Retention Index : Standard Non-Polar, Semi-Standard Non-Polar, Standard Polar

To comprehend Global Ethylidene Norbornene market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Ethylidene Norbornene market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ethylidene Norbornene Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Ethylidene Norbornene market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Ethylidene Norbornene Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Ethylidene Norbornene

Chapter 4: Presenting the Ethylidene Norbornene Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ethylidene Norbornene market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Ethylidene Norbornene Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

