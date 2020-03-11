What is Gesture Recognition System?

Gesture recognition system helps to integrate imaging and computer systems by running predefined mathematical algorithms to understand the specific gesture language. It primarily includes the understanding of face and hand movements, simplifying interaction of humans with machines.

The latest market intelligence study on Gesture Recognition System relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Gesture Recognition System market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Gesture Recognition System market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Gesture Recognition System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Increasing use of consumer electronics and internet of things are the major drivers which helps in surging the growth of gesture recognition system market lack of awareness act as a restraining factor for this market. Advancements in the entertainment & gaming industry will add many opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key Gesture Recognition System companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Gesture Recognition System Market companies in the world

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

IrisGuard Inc.

PointGrab

