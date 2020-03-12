The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Central fill pharmacy automation system is the robotic pharmacy dispensing system which reduces the human labor and automates the medication inventory management system. It counts, packages and fills the pharmaceutical drugs without human interruption. The system handles the tasks like real time inventory data, tracks the usage and helps in optimizing the inventory. It is normally in used in the pharmaceutical industries as well as pharmacies.

The central fill pharmacy automation system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as the increased interest in specialized drugs and their demand. Furthermore, the market is expected to rise due to technological advancements and rising investments in research and development. Many multispecialty hospitals are investing heavily in automation systems in order to reduce the medication errors. Also the global player’s retail pharmacies are also adopting the pharmacy automation systems, in order to their operation and logistics cost by reducing the human handling.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Omnicell, Inc.

2. ARxIUM, Inc.

3. Innovation Associates.

4. ScriptPro LLC

5. TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

6. RxSafe, LLC.

7. Kuka AG

8. Tension Packaging & Automation

9. R/X Automation Solutions

10. Cornerstone Automation Systems, Llc. (CASI)

The global central fill pharmacy automation system market is segmented on the basis of product & services and vendors. Based on product and services, the market is classified as equipment, software and services. On the basis of vendor, the market is classified as equipment vendor and services vendor.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global central fill pharmacy automation system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The central fill pharmacy automation system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting central fill pharmacy automation system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the central fill pharmacy automation system market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

