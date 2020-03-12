Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease if joint involving the joint lining, cartilage, underlying bone and ligaments. This disease generally affects the knee, hand, hip, and spine and is indicated by stiffness, pain, swelling, and limited motion of the affected joint.

The Osteoarthritis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing lifestyle changes, growing number of obesity cases, rise in geriatric population, increasing cases of osteoarthritis, high awareness among the people, advancements in terms of technology and government reimbursement policies. Nevertheless, the stringent regulatory policies with respect to the administration of drugs is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– Abbott Laboratories – Novartis AG – Pfizer, Inc – Abiogen Pharma Spa – Ampio Pharmaceuticals – BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc – Eli Lilly and Company – GlaxoSmithKline plc. – Sanofi SA – Stryker Corporation

The global Osteoarthritis market is segmented on the basis of Treatment, Disease and End User. Based on Treatment the market is segmented into Drugs and Assistive Devices. Based on Disease the market is segmented into Knee Osteoarthritis, Spine Osteoarthritis, Foot and Ankle Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Osteoarthritis and Hand Osteoarthritis. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-commerce.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Osteoarthritis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Osteoarthritis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Osteoarthritis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Osteoarthritis market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

