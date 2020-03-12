Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease if joint involving the joint lining, cartilage, underlying bone and ligaments. This disease generally affects the knee, hand, hip, and spine and is indicated by stiffness, pain, swelling, and limited motion of the affected joint.
The Osteoarthritis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing lifestyle changes, growing number of obesity cases, rise in geriatric population, increasing cases of osteoarthritis, high awareness among the people, advancements in terms of technology and government reimbursement policies. Nevertheless, the stringent regulatory policies with respect to the administration of drugs is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players Influencing the Market:
- – Abbott Laboratories
- – Novartis AG
- – Pfizer, Inc
- – Abiogen Pharma Spa
- – Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- – BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc
- – Eli Lilly and Company
- – GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- – Sanofi SA
- – Stryker Corporation
The global Osteoarthritis market is segmented on the basis of Treatment, Disease and End User. Based on Treatment the market is segmented into Drugs and Assistive Devices. Based on Disease the market is segmented into Knee Osteoarthritis, Spine Osteoarthritis, Foot and Ankle Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Osteoarthritis and Hand Osteoarthritis. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-commerce.
The report analyzes factors affecting Osteoarthritis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Osteoarthritis market in these regions.
Table of Contents:-
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
